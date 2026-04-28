ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Output Growth Slows To 5-Month Low Of 4.1 Pc In March

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slowed down to a 5-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, mainly due to subdued performance of manufacturing and power sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.9 per cent in March 2025, an official statement said. The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for February 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.2 per cent released last month.