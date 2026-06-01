ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Output Growth Lowers To 4.9 Pc In April

New Delhi: India's industrial production expanded at a slower pace of 4.9 per cent in April due to tepid growth in the energy sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Monday. This is the first data released after the revision of the base year to 2022-23. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 5.7 per cent in April 2025.

The growth rates of the four sectors -- mining & quarrying, manufacturing, electricity & gas supply, water supply, sewerage & waste Management -- for April 2026 stood at (-) 5.1 per cent, 6.2 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, an official statement said.

The quick estimate of IIP stands at 118.9 against 113.1 in April 2025, it said. The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has revised the base year of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The revised basket consists of 1,042 products mapped to 463 item groups, including 120 new item groups.

The base year revision exercise was undertaken under the aegis of the Technical Advisory Committee for Base Year Revision of the All India Index of Industrial Production (TAC-IIP).

The committee's report was released on May 25, 2026, laying the foundation for a more robust, relevant, and comprehensive measure of industrial production in India. This is the 10th revision of the base year for IIP. The first IIP was prepared with a base year of 1937.