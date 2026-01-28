ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Output Grows At Two-Year High Of 7.8 Pc In December

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth accelerated to over a two-year high of 7.8 per cent in December 2025, driven by strong performances in mining, manufacturing and electricity, according to official data released on Wednesday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7 per cent in December 2024.

"Industry momentum further strengthened in December 2025 as the Index of Industrial production rose by 7.8 per cent, reaching its highest level in over 2 years, after registering a high growth of 7.2 per cent (RE) in November 2025," an official statement said.