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Industrial Output Expands 5.1 Pc In May: Govt Data

The National Statistics Office said in May 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 5.1 per cent year-on-year growth.

Industrial Output Expands 5.1 Pc In May: Govt Data
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By PTI

Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST

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New Delhi: Industrial output rose 5.1 per cent in May compared to 4.9 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance.

This is the second monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series.

"In May 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 5.1 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 5.5 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 9.9 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release on Monday.

Read More

  1. Core Infrastructure Sectors' Output Slows To 7-Month Low Of 0.5 Pc In May
  2. Industrial Output Growth Lowers To 4.9 Pc In April

TAGGED:

IIP GROWTH
INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
ELECTRICITY AND GAS SUPPLY SECTOR
MANUFACTURING SECTOR
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

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