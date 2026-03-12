ETV Bharat / business

Induction Cooktops Go Out Of Stock On Quick-Commerce Apps As LPG Shortage Fears Grow

New Delhi: Induction cooktops are rapidly disappearing from online platforms as households across India rush to find alternatives to cooking gas amid growing concerns about LPG supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Search results on leading quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket are showing “Unavailable” and “Sold out” badges for many induction cooktops in several cities. These platforms, which usually promise deliveries within minutes, are witnessing a sudden surge in demand for electric cooking appliances as consumers look for options beyond LPG cylinders.

Large e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are also witnessing a sharp increase in orders. According to an Amazon India spokesperson, sales of induction cooktops have surged more than 30 times over the last two days.“At the same time, rice cookers and electric pressure cookers are seeing nearly four times the usual demand, while air fryers and multi-use kettles are recording around double their normal sales,” the spokesperson added.