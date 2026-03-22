ETV Bharat / business

Indo-Tibet Trade To Resume Via Shipki La From June After Covid Pause: Jagat Singh Negi

Shimla: The stage is set for the resumption of Indo-Tibet trade, suspended in 2020 due to Covid pandemic, through the Shipki La pass in Kinnaur on the Himachal Pradesh border from June this year, Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said here on Sunday.

Citing security concerns and other factors, he said many restrictions were in place earlier, preventing tourists and traders from accessing these areas. With the easing of curbs, the resumption of trade is expected to boost commerce and generate employment in Kinnaur and nearby regions, he added.

Negi told PTI videos that traditional trade remained in limbo for several years, and local traders' unions and Associations had been demanding its revival. He expressed hope that trading activities would resume in June, once weather conditions improve.

Negi also urged the Union government to develop the Shipki La pass road to facilitate the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, noting that building just 3 to 4 Km of connectivity would facilitate a smoother and shorter journey.