Individual Pays Rs 96 Lakh To Settle Front-Running Case With Sebi

New Delhi: Atul Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, who was a trader at Antique Stock Broking Ltd, has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of suspected front-running of trades of Societe Generale after paying Rs 96 lakh.

Apart from the settlement amount, Chaturvedi disgorged wrongful gains of Rs 1.48 crore made by his family members and friends. Additionally, he will voluntarily undertake a six-month debarment from the securities market from the date of the settlement order.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

In its order on November 18, Sebi "ordered that any proceedings that may be initiated for the violations...are settled in respect of the applicant (Chaturvedi)".