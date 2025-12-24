ETV Bharat / business

Indigo To Launch Direct Flights From Delhi To London Heathrow From February 2026

New Delhi: IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will begin operating direct flights from Delhi to London Heathrow starting in February next year.

“The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways,” a statement said. IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.

As per the statement, the new route is part of the airline’s expansion of international connectivity from Delhi. Indigo had also announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026. Apart from that, the airline recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.