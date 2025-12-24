Indigo To Launch Direct Flights From Delhi To London Heathrow From February 2026
The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways
Published : December 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will begin operating direct flights from Delhi to London Heathrow starting in February next year.
“The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways,” a statement said. IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.
As per the statement, the new route is part of the airline’s expansion of international connectivity from Delhi. Indigo had also announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026. Apart from that, the airline recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.
As part of its further internationalisation, IndiGo has also added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various points in India over the past 12 months. “We are pleased to introduce direct flights between Delhi and London, offering more travel options between India and the United Kingdom. This follows the recent launch of our direct flights from Mumbai to London, and service from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester,” said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.
“This new service is expected to support the growing demand for travel between the two cities for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends,” he added.
