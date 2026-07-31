ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo To Discontinue Wide-body Operations From October 25

An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. ( AFP )

Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will discontinue its wide-body operations from October 25 and end its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways the same month due to the challenging operating environment amid the ongoing geo-political situation.

The flight services between Mumbai and Amsterdam, that are being operated with a damp leased 787-9 aircraft, will be transitioned to to Airbus A321XLR from October 25 while the airline will temporarily discontinue its services to and from London’s Heathrow Airport until its 350-900 aircraft on order are delivered to it, IndiGo said.

The airline had entered into a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft in early 2025.

The operating environment, however, has changed considerably since the programme was announced, with significant escalation in costs, it said, adding airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have impacted route efficiency, schedule integrity, connectivity and overall competitiveness. These factors have created operational and economic challenges at a time when volatility across aviation markets has reduced industry-wide risk appetite, prompting a comprehensive review of the project and evaluation of possible alternative solutions, the airline said.