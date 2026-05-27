ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo To Cut Domestic Flight Capacity By Up To 7 Pc Amid Demand Adjustments

New Delhi: IndiGo is set to reduce its domestic flight capacity by 5-7 per cent between June and August 2026, becoming the second major Indian carrier after Air India to scale back operations amid rising cost pressures and softer post-summer travel demand. The airline has also already reduced its international capacity by nearly 17 per cent as part of temporary schedule adjustments.

The move comes shortly after Air India announced a 22 per cent reduction in domestic flight operations during June and July. Industry observers said the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices has been one of the key factors impacting airline operations. Jet fuel accounts for nearly a quarter of an airline’s operating expenses, making carriers highly sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The ongoing Iran conflict has added further uncertainty to global energy markets, pushing crude oil prices significantly higher in recent months. Since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements, domestic airlines have been particularly vulnerable to rising ATF costs. A weakening rupee has also increased the cost burden for carriers.

At the same time, airlines typically witness softer passenger demand after the peak summer vacation season, when school holiday travel tapers off. Analysts said the combined impact of moderating demand and higher fuel expenses has forced airlines to recalibrate their capacity plans.