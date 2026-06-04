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IndiGo Suspends Operations To 6 International Destinations

IndiGo decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1

IndiGo Suspends Operations To 6 International Destinations
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST

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Mumbai: India's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday said it has temporarily suspended operations to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Krabi, as part of network optimisation.

The budget carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1 and Siem Reap effective July 3 until September 30, IndiGo said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, it said.

IndiGo will resume bookings for all impacted services starting October 1, subject to an improved environment, it said, adding that the airline stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, with appropriate lead time.

The carrier also stated that it has managed to retain the majority of its international operations -- over 1,800 weekly international flights -- despite this realignment.

"These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations," the statement said. The airline will continue to monitor the situation, given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions, it added.

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