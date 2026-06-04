ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Suspends Operations To 6 International Destinations

Mumbai: India's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday said it has temporarily suspended operations to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Krabi, as part of network optimisation.

The budget carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1 and Siem Reap effective July 3 until September 30, IndiGo said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, it said.