ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Revises Fuel Charges For Domestic, International Flights

Hyderabad: IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start levying revised fuel charges ranging from Rs 275 to Rs 10,000 on domestic and international flights from April 2, following the rise in jet fuel prices. With higher fuel charges, airfares are set to rise for various domestic and international flights.

The announcement from the country's largest airline comes on a day when the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were revised, and the government decided to only partially hike the price by 25 per cent for domestic flights.

From March 14 onwards, the airline has already been levying fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets, as the fuel prices jumped in the wake of the West Asia conflict. For domestic flights, depending on the distance, the revised fuel charges will range from Rs 275 to 950.