IndiGo Revises Fuel Charges For Domestic, International Flights
With higher fuel charges, airfares are set to rise for various domestic and international flights.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start levying revised fuel charges ranging from Rs 275 to Rs 10,000 on domestic and international flights from April 2, following the rise in jet fuel prices. With higher fuel charges, airfares are set to rise for various domestic and international flights.
The announcement from the country's largest airline comes on a day when the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were revised, and the government decided to only partially hike the price by 25 per cent for domestic flights.
From March 14 onwards, the airline has already been levying fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets, as the fuel prices jumped in the wake of the West Asia conflict. For domestic flights, depending on the distance, the revised fuel charges will range from Rs 275 to 950.
"With this clarity, IndiGo has also recalibrated its domestic fuel charge to vary by different travel distances," the airline said in a statement. In the case of international flights, the fuel charges will vary from Rs 900 to Rs 10,000 depending on the distance.
"For international operations, ATF prices have more than doubled in the last month, consequentially driving a significant impact on the airline's operating costs on these routes," the statement said. The revised charges will be applicable from 0001 hours on April 2.
Although fully offsetting the fuel price increase would require substantial fare revisions, IndiGo said it has passed on a relatively smaller amount to customers, keeping in mind the consequential burden on them.