ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Posts Rs 2,537 Cr Loss In Q4 On Forex Impact, Challenging Operating Conditions

New Delhi: Flying into the red, IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in the March quarter due to multiple headwinds, including challenging operating conditions and rupee depreciation. The country's largest airline had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

For the 2025-26 fiscal, the carrier posted a net loss of Rs 2,393.6 crore, but excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, it would have been a profit of Rs 7,502.5 crore, it said in a release.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year rose over 3 per cent to Rs 23,830.7 crore from Rs 23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.

"For the quarter ended March 2026, IndiGo reported a net loss of INR 25,369 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, the company reported a net profit of Rs 19,206 million," the release said.

Despite continuing external disruptions in 2025-26, IndiGo said its capacity rose 9.5 per cent on an annual basis, and the total income grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 89,513.4 crore.

"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of Rs 23,936 million," the airline said.