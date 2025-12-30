ETV Bharat / business

Days After Flights Fiasco, IndiGo Hikes Allowances For Its Pilots Effective January 1

New Delhi: In a move aimed at addressing staffing and operational concerns that recently triggered severe flight disruptions across the country, India's largest airline IndiGo has announced hike in pilot allowances by up to Rs 2000 from January 1, official sources said on Monday.

The announcement comes weeks after the airline faced severe flight disruptions due to pilot rostering challenges. Lack of adequate planning in implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which permit a lesser number of night landings for a pilot, has been attributed as a key reason for the disruptions that have forced the airline to cancel more than 1,600 flights on a single day.

Against the backdrop of new norms necessitating the deployment of more pilots for night operations, IndiGo has revised higher allowances doled out to the pilots. The hikes, ranging from as little as Rs 25 to Rs 2,000, will be for various allowance categories, including domestic layover, deadhead and night. Also, pilots will be eligible for tail-swap allowance, sources said.

Generally, tail-swap refers to replacing a scheduled aircraft with a different aircraft. The sources also said that the tail-swap allowance was not provided earlier, and the hikes will be effective from January 1. There was no comment from IndiGo.

With the revision, a captain, who was earlier paid Rs 2,000 as domestic layover allowance for a 10.01-24-hour duration layover, will now get Rs 3,000. In the case of a first officer, the allowance for the same time frame will rise to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000 earlier, according to sources.