ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Introduces Cabin Baggage-Only Fares For Passengers

The new fare option 'IndiGo Lite' will be available for economy class passengers and the ticket price will be the lowest

INDIGO
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: IndiGo has introduced the entry level lite fare category wherein passengers can travel with only cabin baggage on direct domestic and international flights.

"Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs," the airline, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said in a release on Wednesday.

The new fare option 'IndiGo Lite' will be available for economy class passengers and the ticket price will be the lowest among the options offered under various categories by the airline.

"Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers," IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said.

Air India Express offers cabin baggage-only fares. IndiGo operates over 2,100 flights daily.

Also Read

ATF Price Slashed By Rs 5/Litre For Domestic Airlines On Softer Global Oil Prices

TAGGED:

INDIGO LITE
INDIGO CABIN BAGGAGE ONLY FARES
INDIGO NEWS
INDIGO

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.