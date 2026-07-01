ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Introduces Cabin Baggage-Only Fares For Passengers

New Delhi: IndiGo has introduced the entry level lite fare category wherein passengers can travel with only cabin baggage on direct domestic and international flights.

"Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs," the airline, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said in a release on Wednesday.

The new fare option 'IndiGo Lite' will be available for economy class passengers and the ticket price will be the lowest among the options offered under various categories by the airline.