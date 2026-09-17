ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo Increases Charges For Ancillary Services

Mumbai: The country's largest airline IndiGo has recently increased charges for various ancillary services, including infant travel and unaccompanied minors, according to sources.

There was no comment from IndiGo on the revision in the charges.

The sources said charges have been revised higher for travel of infants, unaccompanied minors and excess baggage, among other services.

For infant travel in domestic flights, the charge has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,200, as per the sources. The amount varies on international routes.

Children above the age of 3 days and under the age of 2 years are considered infants.

IndiGo's website showed the charge for unaccompanied minors is Rs 5,999 and Rs 12,999 for domestic and international flights, respectively.