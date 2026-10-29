ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo's Efficient Cost Base, Strong Liquidity Offer Lot Of Options To Deal With Rising Expenses: CEO Willie Walsh

New Delhi: Amid rising fuel prices, IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh on Thursday said the airline has a very efficient cost base and strong liquidity that provides it a lot of options to deal with higher operating costs.

In his first media interaction after taking charge as the airline's chief in August, Walsh discussed the airline's performance in the September quarter, where it reported a loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore due to increased fuel costs and rupee depreciation, offsetting higher revenues.

Noting that IndiGo has a very efficient cost base, Walsh said it was starting from a position of strength and that it was important to look not just at the cost base but also the cash position.

"We have very strong liquidity, and that gives us a lot of options that many of our competitors won't have available to them. So we will continue to look at any measure that can be taken, but you should not expect any significant cost measures being undertaken by IndiGo.

"We can always trim some of our costs, but we have a very efficient cost base to start with, and obviously the higher cost base of many of our competitors is an additional challenge that they face in the current environment," the airline CEO said.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the total income of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose to Rs 24,311.9 crore from Rs 19,599.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.