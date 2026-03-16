ETV Bharat / business

IndiGo, Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

Ahmedabad: IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports. Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport. Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said, "At IndiGo, we are continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of our loyalty program. This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers."

"By combining IndiGo's extensive network with Adani's premium duty-free experience, we are delighted to bring greater convenience, choice, and value to millions of travellers across India."

Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Non-Aero, AAHL, said, "We are transforming how travellers shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform. Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India's largest airline and the country's largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience."