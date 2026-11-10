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India’s Wheat Plantings Seen At Record High But Final Output To Depend On Weather, FAO Says

Wheat being threshed at a farm. Wheat plantings are at a record high according to FAO but weather holds key to output. ( FILE )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India's wheat planting is expected to reach a record level this season but the final output will depend on weather through April-May 2027, which is likely to be influenced by the ongoing El Nino event, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in its latest report.

Planting of the mostly irrigated 2027 winter wheat crop, to be harvested between March and June 2027, is underway across the Far East, including India, under generally adequate soil moisture conditions, the FAO said in its Crop Prospects and Food Situation report.

India's wheat output stood at 117.19 million tonnes in 2025 and hit a record 120.7 million tonnes in 2026, compared with a five-year average of 111.8 million tonnes, the report said. "In India, wheat plantings are expected to reach a record level, driven by government incentives, including a remunerative minimum support price and fertilizer subsidies," the FAO said. In mainland China, the subregion's largest producer, the area planted with wheat is forecast to remain close to the five-year average, the FAO said. In Pakistan, plantings are forecast above average as record domestic wheat prices are expected to encourage farmers to expand acreage.