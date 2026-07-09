ETV Bharat / business

'India's Value Proposition Has Evolved From Cost Efficiency To Capability Leadership': Nirmala Sitharaman

File - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in a panel discussion on 'How to Promote the Rise of a New Middle Class?' during the Rencontres' conomiques d'Aix-en-Provence at Aix-Marseille University in Aix-en-Provence, France, Friday, July 3, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India has seen a remarkable expansion of India’s GCC footprint over the past year. When the industry and government met at the inaugural GCC summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2025, India hosted about 1,800 GCCs; that number has now crossed 2,100, with "on average about one GCC every day", highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a year marked by significant global headwinds – this pace of expansion, reinforces confidence by global enterprises in India’s talent base, innovation ecosystem and policy predictability. Looking ahead, the challenge before India is now to transition from capability to leadership and become indispensable in the world’s knowledge economy, Sitharaman said.

Addressing the Second National GCC Business Summit here, organised by the CII, Sitharaman described India’s GCC journey as symbolic of evolution from scale to strategic leadership.

Underscoring that global enterprises no longer choose locations based on cost alone, she stressed, "India’s value proposition has evolved from cost efficiency to capability leadership".

"The question is no longer whether India can host global capability centers. We have answered that decisively. The real question now is whether India can become the country from which global enterprises create their most valuable capabilities, develop frontier technologies, and shape global business strategies," she said.