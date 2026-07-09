'India's Value Proposition Has Evolved From Cost Efficiency To Capability Leadership': Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union Finance Minister was addressing the Second National GCC Business Summit in New Delhi, which was organised by the CII.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: India has seen a remarkable expansion of India’s GCC footprint over the past year. When the industry and government met at the inaugural GCC summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2025, India hosted about 1,800 GCCs; that number has now crossed 2,100, with "on average about one GCC every day", highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
In a year marked by significant global headwinds – this pace of expansion, reinforces confidence by global enterprises in India’s talent base, innovation ecosystem and policy predictability. Looking ahead, the challenge before India is now to transition from capability to leadership and become indispensable in the world’s knowledge economy, Sitharaman said.
Smt @nsitharaman attended and addressed the CII National GCC Business Summit, 2026 in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ueo8jxDi02— Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) July 9, 2026
Addressing the Second National GCC Business Summit here, organised by the CII, Sitharaman described India’s GCC journey as symbolic of evolution from scale to strategic leadership.
Underscoring that global enterprises no longer choose locations based on cost alone, she stressed, "India’s value proposition has evolved from cost efficiency to capability leadership".
"The question is no longer whether India can host global capability centers. We have answered that decisively. The real question now is whether India can become the country from which global enterprises create their most valuable capabilities, develop frontier technologies, and shape global business strategies," she said.
Talking about the imperative for the next few years, Sitharaman said that India needs to now stay ahead of the curve amid an environment where the pace of change is unprecedented.
Elucidating on the collaboration between the industry and government, she said that incentive alone does not determine competitiveness; developing a facilitative ecosystem remains critical.
She also noted that industry’s partnership had helped shape the very policy architecture on which the sector rests today.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to this sector, Sitharaman recalled that GCCs were explicitly recognised in the last two years’ Union Budget with the announcement of a National Framework to guide States in promoting GCCs, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, expansion of Transfer Pricing Safe Harbour threshold, reduction in Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) timelines, 5 Universities Townships, City Economic Regions and Urban Challenge Fund.
"These measures are designed to reduce complexity, improve policy predictability, and enable enterprises to focus more on innovation, research, and value creation," she said.
Looking ahead, Sitharaman proposed a six-point agenda for GCC leaders:
- To continue to move up the value chain
- Deepen engagement with knowledge institutions
- Expand into emerging cities
- Engage more with state government and city administrations
- Act as "ambassadors for India"
- Strengthen partnership with the government