India's Ultra Rich Set To Drive Consumption Growth Over The Next Decade, Even As Inequality Widens
Creamy layer of India's population set to drive consumption even as rest of population lags
By R Srinivasan
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: India will have one of the world's largest number of wealthy consumers within a decade. According to estimates, the number of wealthy consumers in India is set to reach 108 million by 2036, roughly equal to the number of affluent consumers in the UK, Japan, Germany and Brazil combined, and more than China's 105 million such consumers.
According to a study by NielsenIQ and World Data Lab, future growth is likely to be driven more by such ultra-wealthy consumers, which the research agency defines as consumers with a daily per capita expenditure of more than $90 (about Rs 8,600 at current exchange rates).
In fact, as per World Data Lab estimates, ultra-wealthy consumers around the world – numbering around 657 million today, have already been outspending what it calls the 'core consumer' population – numbering over 4.1 billion – since 2022 itself. By 2036, the ultra-affluent consumer cohort, which is less than one sixth the size of the core consumer population, will be spending 50% more than the core consumer group.
India is already one of the most unequal societies in the world, with the top one per cent of the population controlling more than 40 per cent of the nation's wealth. India ranked third in the 2025 World Inequality Index, behind only South Africa and Russia.
Official numbers underscore the extent of the consumption divide in India. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's data based on the 2023-24 Household Consumption and Expenditure survey, the average monthly per-capita consumption expenditure stood at Rs 4,122 in rural India and Rs 6,996 in urban India.
|Indicator
|Rural
|Urban
|Average MPCE, standard estimate
|Rs.4,122
|Rs.6,996
|Average MPCE, including imputed free welfare items
|Rs. 4,247
|Rs. 7,078
Source: MoSPI
There is enough collateral evidence to suggest that India's consumption growth story is already being driven by the rich. A research estimate by Kotak Mutual Fund estimates that premium electronics maker Apple's India sales will be around Rs 1.42 lakhs in the current fiscal, while mass fast-moving consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever's revenues will be less than half that at around Rs 64,500 crore. Apple's premium mobile phones and devices are bought by less than 3 per cent of the population, while HUL's products, comprising daily necessities, reach 9 out of 10 Indians.
This means that the bulk of the population is spending only on core necessities and is dependent on government freebies and handouts. India is already running the world's largest food aid programme, with 80 crore Indians receiving free grains from the government.
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