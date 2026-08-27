ETV Bharat / business

India's Ultra Rich Set To Drive Consumption Growth Over The Next Decade, Even As Inequality Widens

New Delhi: India will have one of the world's largest number of wealthy consumers within a decade. According to estimates, the number of wealthy consumers in India is set to reach 108 million by 2036, roughly equal to the number of affluent consumers in the UK, Japan, Germany and Brazil combined, and more than China's 105 million such consumers.

According to a study by NielsenIQ and World Data Lab, future growth is likely to be driven more by such ultra-wealthy consumers, which the research agency defines as consumers with a daily per capita expenditure of more than $90 (about Rs 8,600 at current exchange rates).

In fact, as per World Data Lab estimates, ultra-wealthy consumers around the world – numbering around 657 million today, have already been outspending what it calls the 'core consumer' population – numbering over 4.1 billion – since 2022 itself. By 2036, the ultra-affluent consumer cohort, which is less than one sixth the size of the core consumer population, will be spending 50% more than the core consumer group.

India is already one of the most unequal societies in the world, with the top one per cent of the population controlling more than 40 per cent of the nation's wealth. India ranked third in the 2025 World Inequality Index, behind only South Africa and Russia.