ETV Bharat / business

India's Trade With BRICS Has Grown Manifold, But Imports Far Outstrip Exports

From left, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira during the BRICS Business Forum, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The pressing need to reduce its rising trade deficit with the BRICS countries was the critical factor behind India's strong pitch to BRICS member countries for boosting intra-BRICS trade, as the BRICS Business Forum kicked off in the national capital on Friday.

India's call for reducing member countries' dependence on global currencies like the US dollar for settlements and trading more in their own currencies, and tapping into India's large manufacturing and innovation ecosystem for both products and technologies, were both driven by India's pressing trade imperatives -- boosting its exports and reducing the impact of the spurt in energy prices sparked by the US-Iran conflict.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum 2026, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The virtual collapse of the multilateral trade order represented by the World Trade Organisation, and the global shift to bilateral trade agreements in the face of US President Donald Trump's tariff wars -- unleashed on friend and foe alike -- has made the case for strengthening an alternnative, emerging markets grouping like BRICS even more urgent.

The BRICS Business Forum is aimed at deepening private-sector engagement between member countries, and is held immediately ahead of the main summit. Kicking off the Business Forum, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called for strengthening trade between BRICS countries. Pointing out that together, the BRICS grouping accounted for half the world's population and 40 percent of the world's GDP, Goyal made a strong case for member countries to support each other's development agenda.

The minister also called for greater co-operation between BRICS members on new and emerging challenges, particularly in the area of strategic minerals and future technologies like AI. Pointing to India's UPI system, the world's largest payment system by volume of transactions, Goyal said it offered a ready-made solution for member countries. The Commerce Minister also made a case for increasing settlements in local currencies, instead of routing trade through global convertible currencies.

Miniature chalk sculptures of BRICS leaders and letters carved by artist K. Bijay Kumar Reddy ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in Berhampur, Odisha. (PTI)

Echoing the Commerce Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's large domestic market, its vast entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems, as well as its huge talent pool, offered opportunities for mutual collaboration and growth. "India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base," Jaishankar said.

Behind the minsiters' sales pitches lie some stark numbers.