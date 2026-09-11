India's Trade With BRICS Has Grown Manifold, But Imports Far Outstrip Exports
Trade at centre of India's push for greater intra-BRICS engagement, but massive trade deficit a worry
By R Srinivasan
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The pressing need to reduce its rising trade deficit with the BRICS countries was the critical factor behind India's strong pitch to BRICS member countries for boosting intra-BRICS trade, as the BRICS Business Forum kicked off in the national capital on Friday.
India's call for reducing member countries' dependence on global currencies like the US dollar for settlements and trading more in their own currencies, and tapping into India's large manufacturing and innovation ecosystem for both products and technologies, were both driven by India's pressing trade imperatives -- boosting its exports and reducing the impact of the spurt in energy prices sparked by the US-Iran conflict.
The virtual collapse of the multilateral trade order represented by the World Trade Organisation, and the global shift to bilateral trade agreements in the face of US President Donald Trump's tariff wars -- unleashed on friend and foe alike -- has made the case for strengthening an alternnative, emerging markets grouping like BRICS even more urgent.
The BRICS Business Forum is aimed at deepening private-sector engagement between member countries, and is held immediately ahead of the main summit. Kicking off the Business Forum, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called for strengthening trade between BRICS countries. Pointing out that together, the BRICS grouping accounted for half the world's population and 40 percent of the world's GDP, Goyal made a strong case for member countries to support each other's development agenda.
The minister also called for greater co-operation between BRICS members on new and emerging challenges, particularly in the area of strategic minerals and future technologies like AI. Pointing to India's UPI system, the world's largest payment system by volume of transactions, Goyal said it offered a ready-made solution for member countries. The Commerce Minister also made a case for increasing settlements in local currencies, instead of routing trade through global convertible currencies.
Echoing the Commerce Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's large domestic market, its vast entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems, as well as its huge talent pool, offered opportunities for mutual collaboration and growth. "India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base," Jaishankar said.
Behind the minsiters' sales pitches lie some stark numbers.
India’s BRICS trade between 2020–21 and 2025-26
|Indicator
|FY2020–21
|FY2025–26
|Exports to BRICS
|$64.3 billion
|$95.7 billion
|Imports from BRICS
|$138.8 billion
|$321.8 billion
|Total trade
|$203.1 billion
|$417.5 billion
|Trade deficit
|$74.5 billion
|$226.1 billion
As the table shows, while exports increased by about 49 percent, imports have soared nearly 132 percent, causing the deficit to more than triple in just the past five years.
There is a further problem -- the very skewed nature of India's BRICS trade, with 64 percent being accounted for by just three countries -- China, Russia and the UAE. The BRICS grouping today is much larger than the eponymous nations which made up the grouping when it started two decades ago. Today, BRICS comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. The creation of a Partner Country category has further added to the list with Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam becoming partner nations.
Of the 11 main BRICS members, India enjoys a small trade surplus with just two countries -- Egypt and Ethiopia. With all the others, it is running a large deficit. Boosting imports from India by BRICS member countries, therefore, kills two birds with one stone: it cuts India's trade deficit, and opens up better market access for Indian manufacturing, thus boosting domestic growth as well.
THE BRICS IMBALANCE
|COUNTRY
|TRADE DEFICIT (Rs Crore)
|China
|-992257.73
|Russia
|-447518.05
|UAE
|-233586.09
|Saudi Arabia
|-181240.11
Source: Ministry of Commerce
The gorilla in the room is China. Chinese imports include electronics, machinery, telecom equipment, solar and battery inputs, fertilisers, chemicals and industrial components, all of which are deeply entwined with India's economic growth, making any significant de-coupling unlikely in the near term. India's Russia deficit is more recent, caused by a jump in crude-oil imports after the US-Iran war broke out. Crude accounts for around 80 percent of Russia’s exports to India. The UAE is a major logistics and re-export hub for India. But since a bulk of India's gold, silver and precious metals imports are routed through the UAE, widening the gap. The Saudi Arabia deficit is largely due to oil and petrochemicals.
While India's deficit challenge with other countries are addressable to some extent, its China problem is less easily managed. In fact, it is not just India's problem. China sits at the centre of the BRICS grouping and runs massive trade surpluses with every member. It is also a key raw material importer -- accounting for a substantial share of export earnings -- for many BRICS members and partners.
One major challenge for India is getting BRICS members to trade more with each other. At present, less than 19 per cent of combined exports flows between BRICS nations, while combined imports from member countries accounts for almost 30 percent of the total imports of member countries.
How India negotiates the China challenge over the next few days will be key to whether the summit delivers measurable gains for India.