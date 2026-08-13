ETV Bharat / business

India's Top 300 Business Families Add Rs 4,076 Crore Daily Over Three Years

New Delhi: India’s 300 top business families added an average of Rs 4,076 crore to their combined wealth every day over the past three years, highlighting the expeditious financial growth of the country’s biggest family-run enterprises.

According to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, the combined wealth of India’s top 300 business families has reached Rs 138 lakh crore while their collective wealth has increased by about Rs 30 lakh crore since 2024.

The reports also put a spotlight on the scale of their economic wealth as compared to some major nations. It says that if these 300 business families were considered a single country, their combined wealth would make them the 18th-largest economy in the world.

The Hurun India lists the Mukesh Ambani family in the top position for the third consecutive year followed by the Kumar Mangalam Birla family and Jindal, Bajaj and Mahindra families in second, third and forth position, respectively.

The list, which is in its third edition, focuses largely on business families whose enterprises are managed by the second generation or later while India’s richest first-generation entrepreneurs are ranked separately.

For instance, Gautam Adani, with a net worth of Rs 19.6 lakh crore, tops the list of wealthiest among first-generation business families as he built the Adani Group without inheriting an established family business. Similarly, Sunil Bharti Mittal, promoter of Bharti Airtel, with a net worth of Rs 12.1 lakh crore, is ranked second among first-generation entrepreneurs followed by the Dilip Shanghvi family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at Rs 4.55 lakh crore.