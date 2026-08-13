India's Top 300 Business Families Add Rs 4,076 Crore Daily Over Three Years
India’s top 300 business families added Rs 4,076 crore daily over three years, taking combined wealth to Rs 138 lakh crore. Ambani family retained top.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s 300 top business families added an average of Rs 4,076 crore to their combined wealth every day over the past three years, highlighting the expeditious financial growth of the country’s biggest family-run enterprises.
According to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, the combined wealth of India’s top 300 business families has reached Rs 138 lakh crore while their collective wealth has increased by about Rs 30 lakh crore since 2024.
The reports also put a spotlight on the scale of their economic wealth as compared to some major nations. It says that if these 300 business families were considered a single country, their combined wealth would make them the 18th-largest economy in the world.
The Hurun India lists the Mukesh Ambani family in the top position for the third consecutive year followed by the Kumar Mangalam Birla family and Jindal, Bajaj and Mahindra families in second, third and forth position, respectively.
India’s biggest family business value creators.— HURUN INDIA (@HurunReportInd) August 13, 2026
The Jindal family leads with INR 3.3 lakh crore in value created over three years, followed by the Anil Agarwal family at INR 3 lakh crore and the Kumar Mangalam Birla family at INR 2.75 lakh crore. pic.twitter.com/uaPvvobRu6
The list, which is in its third edition, focuses largely on business families whose enterprises are managed by the second generation or later while India’s richest first-generation entrepreneurs are ranked separately.
For instance, Gautam Adani, with a net worth of Rs 19.6 lakh crore, tops the list of wealthiest among first-generation business families as he built the Adani Group without inheriting an established family business. Similarly, Sunil Bharti Mittal, promoter of Bharti Airtel, with a net worth of Rs 12.1 lakh crore, is ranked second among first-generation entrepreneurs followed by the Dilip Shanghvi family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at Rs 4.55 lakh crore.
The Poonawalla family of Serum Institute of India ranks fourth at Rs 2.98 lakh crore, while the Damani family of Avenue Supermarts is fifth at Rs 2.86 lakh crore.
In another category, some families recorded much steep growth in percentage terms. The Ahuja family of Shahi Exports witnessed 352 per cent growth of its wealth between 2024 and 2026 to Rs 37,500 crore, the highest growth rate among the families on the list.
The Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family, which holds Garware Hi-Tech Films, increased its wealth by 300 per cent to Rs 15,600 crore, which helped the family climb 61 places in the rankings over three years.
In some cases, some families recorded a decrease in their wealth. For instance, the Nadar family saw the largest decline of Rs 1.39 lakh crore (32 per cent) in wealth over the three-year period.
The Harun India report also reveals the extensive wealth network of billionaire families in India. Of the 300 business houses tracked, 230 have a valuation of at least $1 billion, which means a 48 per cent increase from three years ago. Similarly, about 25 families more than doubled their financial value during the period.
In case of employment, the 300 business houses together employ more than 5.4 million people. On the other hand, first-generation business houses alone employ more than 1 million persons.
Among the cities, Mumbai remains the favourite city for India’s largest family businesses, with 95 of the 300 companies headquartered there followed by . Delhi-NCR with 58 headquarters and Kolkata with 26.
In terms of sector-wise distribution, industrial products have the highest number of business families on the list, with 47, while the metals and mining sector generated the highest earnings for these businesses.
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