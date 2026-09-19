'India's Semicon Story Needs Industry-Academia Partnership': VC, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
"These partnerships must go beyond a transactional model towards co-creation and joint problem solving," Professor Manoj Choudhary tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India is in a race to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem. From fabs and chip design to skilled talent and advanced packaging, the next phase will depend on how quickly India can build capabilities across the entire value chain. At SEMICON India 2026, industry stakeholders are showcasing their strengths, while policymakers are discussing solutions to accelerate this journey.
ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, located in Gujarat's Vadodara, about India’s strengths, its future goals and how he is preparing the talent pool needed to achieve them.
ETV Bharat (ETVB): How important is skilled talent for India to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, and where are we currently?
Manoj Choudhary: In any industry, success depends on policies, capital and, most importantly, people. As India strives to become a semiconductor nation, we began our journey five years ago with India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, providing Rs 76,000 crore for setting up fabs and design-linked incentives. We also set a target of training 85,000 people in the semiconductor sector over six years, which we achieved in just four years.
Now, as India seeks to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem and expand across various segments, ISM 2.0 has been launched with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and six key pillars: Chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) facilities, advanced R&D, and talent development, with a target of training an additional one lakh people.
People drive innovation and deliver results. Therefore, talent development is critical to India's further progress in the semiconductor sector.
ETVB: How is Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) preparing students for emerging opportunities in semiconductors, infrastructure and logistics?
Manoj Choudhary: Semiconductor training includes chip design using Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. GSV focuses on fab construction and facility management, infrastructure and asset management, and the chemicals, gases and equipment needed for precision manufacturing.
We signed MoU with Tata Electronics, which is setting up a fab and may establish more in the future. Along with Tata Electronics, L&T and Jacob Solutions, we will launch programmes in fab construction, facility management and engineering, and project management. With the Semiconductor Laboratory of India, we are working to develop design talent for the end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem. With companies like Tata Elxsi, we are building another talent pipeline for applications across aerospace, semiconductors and transportation.
We are also partnering with global players to train BTech, MTech, PhD and Class X-XII students through 3-6 month courses for industry-ready skills. Beyond advanced research, India needs skilled manpower across the semiconductor ecosystem, with quality, cost, value and innovation driving its global ambitions.
ETVB: What are the university’s key achievements so far in building an industry-ready workforce?
Manoj Choudhary: GSV is India’s first Central university exclusively focused on the transportation and logistics sector. With already have 1,200 universities, including 23 IITs, 22 IIMs and 32 NITs in the country, our aim was to build a distinct 21st-century institution with an industry-driven and innovation-led approach. Here, industry stakeholders help shape the curriculum, experts teach students and provide field exposure through factory visits.
Industry led courses and training by companies like General Stainless Steel and SAP have strengthened employability. This year, the university achieved 100 per cent placement, compared with nearly 91 per cent last year.
Our mandate also extends to training officers across transportation, logistics and defence sectors. Railway officers undergo probation and management programmes at the university, while officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy regularly receive logistics and supply-chain training. These interactions also bring practical field challenges into our training and research, making industry-academia collaboration a key strength of GSV.
ETVB: How are you ensuring that your courses and training keep pace with needs of the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry?
Manoj Choudhary: The technology is evolving rapidly with AI changing chip design, verification and equipment management. Our curriculum, which is not fixed, not only focuses on today’s requirements, but also on strong academic fundamentals that enable students to adapt to future technologies. We review it every year to ensure it meets current industry needs while preparing students for future changes.
ETVB: What are the biggest skill gaps India needs to address to compete with established global semiconductor hubs?
Manoj Choudhary: India has strong chip-design talent, with Indians making up a significant share of the global chip-design workforce. However, semiconductor manufacturing requires trained professionals to handle high-precision equipment, wafer processing, lithography, packaging, assembly and testing. As companies currently train engineers abroad in places such as Taiwan and Malaysia, India needs to build this talent pipeline domestically.
There is also a need for talent in system-level thinking and product design, along with expertise in specialised chemicals, gases, ultra-pure water and advanced packaging. Every part of the semiconductor value chain is important. Under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the aim is to train one lakh people across the value chain and build a complete ecosystem in India.
ETVB: What policy gaps must India address to attract global semiconductor companies, and how important are supply chains, technology access, etc.?
Manoj Choudhary: The first goal is to reduce at least 70 per cent of our semiconductor imports. Five years ago, in the absence of domestic semiconductor manufacturing, India was importing chips from across the world, with the import bill almost comparable to oil imports. As we build semiconductor manufacturing in India, scale up large plants, and develop a strong talent base, we aim to offer the world high-quality, low-cost chips. By around 2032-35, the goal is for India to become one of the major global exporters of semiconductor chips.
ETVB: As India’s semiconductor industry expands, e-waste will also grow. What policy and management measures are needed now, and how can universities, industry and the government work together on skills, recycling and e-waste management?
Manoj Choudhary: India is one of the biggest supporters of Net Zero. This requires not just reducing emissions, but also addressing e-waste and building sustainable practices. GSV is also working on a waste-to-wealth approach. At Vadodara railway station, a pilot plant converts municipal plastic waste into fuel, including petrol and diesel. Following this success, Airbus has set up a Centre of Excellence and R&D facility at the university for sustainable aviation fuel.
Same approach can be applied to remote locations, defence installations and railway stations, to convert plastic waste into useful products. E-waste will require different technologies, but the larger goal is a circular economy based on waste-to-wealth conversion. Universities can play a key role as hubs of innovation, by working closely with government and industry to develop practical solutions.
ETVB: Does India need a stronger industry-academia partnership to build a workforce that is ready for the next phase of semiconductor growth? What should that partnership look like?
Manoj Choudhary: I strongly believe in industry-academia partnerships. Having spent 21 years in industry before joining academia, and understanding the challenges on both sides, the first need is a change in mindset. Industry should not be seen merely as a source of funding, but as a source of valuable knowledge and expertise.
The partnership must go beyond a transactional model towards co-creation and joint problem solving. Industry can bring real-world problems, while academia can contribute ideas and innovation. But these must ultimately be executed to solve problems on the ground.
Our model involves industry at every stage — from curriculum development and teaching to solving real-world problems — and has also been highlighted at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a model for industry-academia collaboration.
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