ETV Bharat / business

'India's Semicon Story Needs Industry-Academia Partnership': VC, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

New Delhi: India is in a race to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem. From fabs and chip design to skilled talent and advanced packaging, the next phase will depend on how quickly India can build capabilities across the entire value chain. At SEMICON India 2026, industry stakeholders are showcasing their strengths, while policymakers are discussing solutions to accelerate this journey.

ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, located in Gujarat's Vadodara, about India’s strengths, its future goals and how he is preparing the talent pool needed to achieve them.

ETV Bharat (ETVB): How important is skilled talent for India to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, and where are we currently?

Manoj Choudhary: In any industry, success depends on policies, capital and, most importantly, people. As India strives to become a semiconductor nation, we began our journey five years ago with India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, providing Rs 76,000 crore for setting up fabs and design-linked incentives. We also set a target of training 85,000 people in the semiconductor sector over six years, which we achieved in just four years.

Now, as India seeks to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem and expand across various segments, ISM 2.0 has been launched with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and six key pillars: Chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) facilities, advanced R&D, and talent development, with a target of training an additional one lakh people.

People drive innovation and deliver results. Therefore, talent development is critical to India's further progress in the semiconductor sector.

ETVB: How is Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) preparing students for emerging opportunities in semiconductors, infrastructure and logistics?

Manoj Choudhary: Semiconductor training includes chip design using Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. GSV focuses on fab construction and facility management, infrastructure and asset management, and the chemicals, gases and equipment needed for precision manufacturing.

We signed MoU with Tata Electronics, which is setting up a fab and may establish more in the future. Along with Tata Electronics, L&T and Jacob Solutions, we will launch programmes in fab construction, facility management and engineering, and project management. With the Semiconductor Laboratory of India, we are working to develop design talent for the end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem. With companies like Tata Elxsi, we are building another talent pipeline for applications across aerospace, semiconductors and transportation.

We are also partnering with global players to train BTech, MTech, PhD and Class X-XII students through 3-6 month courses for industry-ready skills. Beyond advanced research, India needs skilled manpower across the semiconductor ecosystem, with quality, cost, value and innovation driving its global ambitions.

ETVB: What are the university’s key achievements so far in building an industry-ready workforce?

Manoj Choudhary: GSV is India’s first Central university exclusively focused on the transportation and logistics sector. With already have 1,200 universities, including 23 IITs, 22 IIMs and 32 NITs in the country, our aim was to build a distinct 21st-century institution with an industry-driven and innovation-led approach. Here, industry stakeholders help shape the curriculum, experts teach students and provide field exposure through factory visits.

Industry led courses and training by companies like General Stainless Steel and SAP have strengthened employability. This year, the university achieved 100 per cent placement, compared with nearly 91 per cent last year.

Our mandate also extends to training officers across transportation, logistics and defence sectors. Railway officers undergo probation and management programmes at the university, while officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy regularly receive logistics and supply-chain training. These interactions also bring practical field challenges into our training and research, making industry-academia collaboration a key strength of GSV.