ETV Bharat / business

India's Russian Oil Imports Slide As Middle East Supplies Recover, Refiners Diversify Crude Sourcing

New Delhi: India's imports of Russian crude oil declined sharply in November from their mid-year peak as improving supplies from the Middle East, narrower Russian discounts and elevated freight costs prompt refiners to diversify their purchases, although the country is unlikely to abandon Russian barrels as a key component of its crude sourcing strategy.

Russian crude imports fell to around 1.65 million barrels per day (mbd) in November from a peak of approximately 2.8 mbd in July, after declining to 1.87 mbd in September and recovering marginally to 2.05 mbd in October, data from the commodity market intelligence firm Kpler showed.

The decline has coincided with a sharp recovery in purchases from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve.

Combined imports from the two countries rose to around 1.61 mbd in November from about 1.03 mbd in October. Indian refiners have also increased purchases from Brazil and Venezuela, indicating a broader effort to diversify supplies across different producing regions.

"Russia continues to be India's largest individual crude supplier, but its dominance has been declining since the middle of the year," said Sumit Ritolia, senior manager - modelling at Kpler.

"At the same time, we are seeing a recovery in purchases from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve. This has allowed Indian refiners to increase their intake of Middle Eastern barrels," he said.

India's overall crude imports, however, have remained relatively strong, supported by high refinery utilisation, resilient domestic fuel demand and opportunities to export refined petroleum products.

The changing import mix reflects a shift in the economics of crude procurement rather than a structural reduction in India's oil requirements, with refiners increasingly weighing the delivered cost and reliability of supplies against headline discounts offered by producers.

Higher freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced the economic advantage of buying Russian crude, while improving availability of Middle Eastern grades has given Indian refiners more alternatives.

Geopolitical risks have also influenced procurement decisions. Repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and volatility around the Black Sea export region have raised concerns over the reliability of supplies and the movement of cargoes.

"Russian crude has also become relatively less attractive for Indian refiners, as elevated freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced its cost advantage," Ritolia said.

Improving availability from Iraq and Saudi Arabia has further strengthened refiners' negotiating position, allowing them to balance Russian purchases with supplies from other regions.

However, Kpler does not expect India to move away from Russian oil altogether.

Russian barrels remain an important source of diversification, particularly given continuing geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the possibility of renewed disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

"Overall, we do not see India moving away from Russian crude entirely. Refiners remain commercially driven, and Russian barrels could regain some market share if discounts widen sufficiently to offset higher freight costs," Ritolia said.

He expects Indian refiners to maintain a balanced procurement strategy, with Russian, Middle Eastern and Atlantic Basin crude all competing for a place in their supply portfolios depending on prices, availability and security considerations.

The national decline in Russian crude imports masks significant differences in procurement strategies among individual refiners, with Reliance Industries increasing its Russian purchases even as the country's overall intake has fallen.

Reliance's Russian crude imports rose from around 364,000 barrels per day (kbd) in September to nearly 500 kbd in November, Kpler data showed.

The company's overall crude imports also remained elevated at about 1.48 mbd in November, up around 4 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent month-on-month.

The increase reflects strong refinery operations, supported by healthy refining margins and attractive export opportunities for petroleum products.

Reliance's complex refining configuration and procurement flexibility allow it to process a diversified crude slate spanning Russian, Middle Eastern and Atlantic Basin grades, enabling it to optimise purchases according to relative pricing and availability.

Kpler expects Reliance to retain Russian crude where commercially attractive and legally permissible while continuing to explore supplies from the Middle East and Atlantic Basin. Refinery runs are also expected to remain high.

Nayara Energy, in contrast, remains substantially more exposed to Russian supplies, with little evidence of diversification in its crude procurement.

Russian crude arrivals at the company's Vadinar refinery averaged around 374,000 barrels per day in September, rising to 404,000 bpd in October and 407,000 bpd in November.

Kpler's tracking shows no recorded arrivals of crude from Iraq or Saudi Arabia since August 2025, with Russian oil accounting for virtually all of Nayara's tracked imports.