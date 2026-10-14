ETV Bharat / business

India's Russian Oil Imports Fall 29% From July Peak As Chinese Demand Rises

India was the world's largest destination for Russian crude oil in September 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India remained the world's largest destination for Russian crude oil in September, but its imports fell sharply from mid-year highs as stronger Chinese buying tightened supply, according to an analysis based on Kpler ship-tracking.

India took around 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude in September against about 1.49 million bpd for China, Kpler data showed. The figure is down from 2.6 million bpd in June and 2.57 million bpd in July, a fall of roughly 29 per cent from the July level. Imports were 2.02 million bpd in August.

Sumit Ritolia, senior manager (modelling) at Kpler, said the slowdown should not be read solely as a reaction to US tariff threats.

"The recent moderation in India's Russian imports is not simply a response to US tariff pressure; tighter availability and stronger competition from China have also played an important role," he said.

Chinese refiners have drawn more Russian barrels in recent months, partly because of reduced access to Iranian crude, Kpler said.

October imports are expected to hold at around 1.8-1.9 million bpd, broadly flat from September, based on cargoes currently tracked.

Venezuelan oil has returned to India's crude basket this year after being largely absent in recent years, with flows accelerating since April, Kpler said. The US, however, remains the largest destination for Venezuelan barrels.

Venezuela exported about 250,000 bpd to India in August and 257,000 bpd in September, compared with roughly 452,000 bpd and 563,000 bpd to the US. On an arrival basis, Indian imports of Venezuelan crude reached about 287,000 bpd in August. Kpler said the two measures differ because of voyage timing.

Reliance Industries' Jamnagar complex is the main Indian buyer and is expected to remain so, owing to its refining configuration.

"Venezuelan heavy and extra-heavy grades are relatively difficult barrels to process and are not universally suitable across India's refining system," the analyst said. "Reliance's Jamnagar complex is particularly well configured for these barrels, which explains why we see more continuous processing there."