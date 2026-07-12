ETV Bharat / business

India's Russian Crude Imports Hit Record In June Even As Moscow's Oil Revenues Slip

New Delhi: India's imports of Russian crude oil surged to a record high in June, rising 34 per cent from the previous month despite a decline in Russia's overall oil export revenues, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

India bought Russian crude worth EUR 4.5 billion in June, accounting for 83 per cent of its total Russian fossil fuel imports of EUR 5.5 billion, making it the second-largest buyer of Russian hydrocarbons after China, the report said.

The sharp increase came as India's overall crude imports rose 5.4 per cent month-on-month, with Russian supplies to key refineries posting steep gains. Deliveries to Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery jumped 150 per cent from May, while imports at Indian Oil Corp's Paradip refinery rose 126 per cent. BPCL's Kochi refinery and Nayara Energy's Vadinar refinery recorded increases of 83 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, CREA said.

The surge in Indian purchases helped lift Russia's crude export volumes by 14 per cent in June, even as its crude oil export revenues fell 8 per cent month-on-month to EUR 348 million a day due to lower prices. Overall, Russian fossil fuel export revenues declined 1 per cent to EUR 734 million per day despite a 7 per cent rise in export volumes, the report added.

"India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in June 2026, importing a total of EUR 5.5 billion of Russian hydrocarbons. Crude oil constituted 83 per cent of India's purchases, totalling EUR 4.5 billion. Oil products (EUR 488 million) and coal (EUR 444 million) constituted the remainder of their monthly Russian imports," CREA said.

India continued to play a key role in global trade flows of refined fuels produced from Russian crude. Refineries in India, Turkiye, Brunei and Georgia exported oil products worth EUR 814 million to countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in June, including the European Union, Australia and the United States. An estimated EUR 369 million of those exports were refined from Russian crude, it added.