India's R&D Reckoning: Can A Rs 1 Lakh Crore Bet On Deep Tech And IP Secure Global Leadership?
India launches ₹1 lakh crore RDI push to boost deep-tech innovation and strengthen national and global tech leadership, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s deep-tech ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by soaring patent filings, faster intellectual property (IP) clearances, and startups’ ambitions to build globally competitive technologies.
Yet, the country continues to lag behind global peers in industrial robotics and automation, highlighting a critical productivity and manufacturing challenge, according to reports by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
"Technology and deep-tech R&D must be viewed through the prism of economic and national security," said Lekhan Thakkar, joint secretary at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). "In a world of concentrated supply chains and rising geopolitical uncertainty, India must urgently build domestic capabilities across the deep-tech value chain to enhance resilience, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy."
The CII–Qualcomm Deep-Tech IP Report 2025 and the CII Robotics, Drones & Automation Report 2025 present a dual narrative: India is making strong progress in IP-led innovation, but adoption of advanced automation technologies remains among the lowest in major manufacturing economies.
Patent Filings Surge, Backed by Government Support
Indian deep-tech startups have witnessed a nearly 200-fold increase in patent filings over eight years. Patent publications rose from just one in 2016 to almost 200 by 2024. The CII–Qualcomm report analysed 88 Qualcomm-supported startups, which collectively filed 602 patents across India and abroad, with 45% already granted, a high success rate for early-stage technology ventures.
“Patents are no longer just legal protection, they are critical for securing funding and partnerships,” said Dr Naushad Forbes, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Technology, Innovation & Research.
According to founder surveys, 70% of Startups reported that Patents were critical to accessing Venture Capital or Strategic Alliances or Government Grants.
The Majority of Government Schemes, including Startup
India, BIRAC, DST, and MeitY were utilized by around 50% of the Startups reviewed, indicating the Public Capital and Financial support for Deep-Tech Companies in Capital Hay.
Healthcare is by Far the Highest Area for IP and Utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is the Biggest Driver of Innovation. The majority of Patents for Healthcare Companies are from Startups engaged in Diagnostic Testing, Maternal Health, Medical Imaging, Wearables, and Telehealth.
"Increasingly, Startups will use AI, ML, or Machine Learning as a core Hardware Component rather than just an App or Software to Develop New Solutions," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog.
Over 40% of Deep-Tech Startups video start to use AI embedded into Patents through Hardware, in addition to Sensors and Actuators, which have been proven base technologies required for Robotics, Industrial Automation and Mobility. With the Combined Patents from Healthcare, AI and Sensor based Technologies, these three areas account for between 60 to 65% of total Patents filed.
Along with many other Indian Startup's Empires, global patenting activity is now a large factor in the continuing push of Indian Startups on World Markets The Exponential growth of Patent Citations to and from Indian Patents indicate their growing technological relevance.
Robotics Adoption Remains Low
While IP creation accelerates, industrial robotics adoption remains weak. India’s operational stock stood at 52,570 units in 2024, ranking 10th globally in absolute numbers. But robot density, the number of robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, is extremely low at 8–10, compared with over 1,100 in South Korea and around 770 in China and Singapore. The global average is 162 robots per 10,000 workers.
“Automation is no longer just about reducing labor costs,” said Masood Mallick, Chairman of CII’s National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies. More and more businesses are implementing robots into their processes in order to enhance product quality, consistency, safety, and ability to withstand future uncertainties.
The Automotive Sector Effects the Majority of Robot Installations While MSME’s are Facing Tough Times
45% of robotic instalments within India have been related to the automotive industry. Some other significant industries that are utilising robots in their production environments include electronics, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and metals. A lot of large companies are putting money into industrial robots when it comes to the automotive industry, while micro, small or medium businesses (MSME’s) aren’t adopting this same trend because they have to deal with high costs for upfront investments as well as issues with a lack of skilled operators and access to finance.
A relative success story is emerging with the use of drones within India’s economy as they are being used within several different sectors such as defence, agriculture and construction. Since the introduction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, India has seen a growth within its drone ecosystem where companies and government’s alike are already working together developing localised UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) platforms offering great potential for export options.
“India’s strength in software, cloud platforms, AI, and IoT gives it an edge in the Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT),” said Dr Ekta Kapoor, Mission Director of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems, DST. However, gaps remain in robotic sensors, AI autonomy, cloud robotics, and system integration, requiring sustained R&D investment.
Industry-Led R&D and the ₹1 Lakh Crore Push
The government’s ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme, anchored by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), aims to transform India from a technology adopter to a co-creator. The initiative seeks to provide long-term, low-cost capital for industry-led research, foster academia–industry collaboration, and convert scientific talent into market-ready solutions.
“India cannot rely on being a consumer of global technology,” said Dr Naushad Forbes. “We must accelerate to become a creator and exporter of world-class innovation.” The RDI scheme aligns with broader strategic goals, addressing vulnerabilities from concentrated global supply chains in semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, clean energy, and batteries.
Thakkar emphasised the need for indigenous R&D to achieve technological leapfrogging and strategic autonomy.
AI: Promise and Prudence
While AI adoption is widespread, experts caution against blind reliance. Dr Louise Boisen, Counsellor for IP Rights at the Royal Danish Embassy, warned, “AI doesn’t understand what it’s saying. It produces what it thinks is correct but can fabricate information. Human judgment remains essential, especially in patent examination and regulatory oversight.”
Boisen also stressed sustainability, noting that India’s advances in solar energy and green hydrogen can help align deep-tech growth with environmental goals.
Inclusive and Collaborative Innovation
Experts underline the importance of inclusivity. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chair of CII Women in STEM Initiatives, stressed, “Innovation must be technologically advanced yet rooted in local needs. True value emerges when industry, academia, policymakers, and MSMEs work together.”
Dr Kapoor highlighted national technology missions such as the ₹6,000-crore National Quantum Mission, which has established hubs in quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials. “The government has laid the tracks; now the focus must be on creating, not just using, technology,” she said.
An Inflection Point For India
According to Debjani Ghosh, India is at a rare inflection point where mega technology shifts, policy reforms, and a changing mindset converge. “This is the time to leapfrog, invest decisively in frontier R&D, own IP, set global standards, and shape future technologies,” she said.
Jio’s deployment of an indigenously developed 5G standalone network serving over 215 million subscribersdemonstrates the potential of combining domestic capability, policy support, and scale. Jeevan Telgaokar, Vice President at Jio, said, “India will play a pivotal role in shaping global 6G standards, not just for itself but for the world.”
