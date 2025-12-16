ETV Bharat / business

India's R&D Reckoning: Can A Rs 1 Lakh Crore Bet On Deep Tech And IP Secure Global Leadership?

New Delhi: India’s deep-tech ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by soaring patent filings, faster intellectual property (IP) clearances, and startups’ ambitions to build globally competitive technologies.

Yet, the country continues to lag behind global peers in industrial robotics and automation, highlighting a critical productivity and manufacturing challenge, according to reports by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"Technology and deep-tech R&D must be viewed through the prism of economic and national security," said Lekhan Thakkar, joint secretary at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). "In a world of concentrated supply chains and rising geopolitical uncertainty, India must urgently build domestic capabilities across the deep-tech value chain to enhance resilience, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy."

The CII–Qualcomm Deep-Tech IP Report 2025 and the CII Robotics, Drones & Automation Report 2025 present a dual narrative: India is making strong progress in IP-led innovation, but adoption of advanced automation technologies remains among the lowest in major manufacturing economies.

Patent Filings Surge, Backed by Government Support

Indian deep-tech startups have witnessed a nearly 200-fold increase in patent filings over eight years. Patent publications rose from just one in 2016 to almost 200 by 2024. The CII–Qualcomm report analysed 88 Qualcomm-supported startups, which collectively filed 602 patents across India and abroad, with 45% already granted, a high success rate for early-stage technology ventures.

“Patents are no longer just legal protection, they are critical for securing funding and partnerships,” said Dr Naushad Forbes, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Technology, Innovation & Research.

According to founder surveys, 70% of Startups reported that Patents were critical to accessing Venture Capital or Strategic Alliances or Government Grants.

The Majority of Government Schemes, including Startup

India, BIRAC, DST, and MeitY were utilized by around 50% of the Startups reviewed, indicating the Public Capital and Financial support for Deep-Tech Companies in Capital Hay.

Healthcare is by Far the Highest Area for IP and Utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is the Biggest Driver of Innovation. The majority of Patents for Healthcare Companies are from Startups engaged in Diagnostic Testing, Maternal Health, Medical Imaging, Wearables, and Telehealth.

"Increasingly, Startups will use AI, ML, or Machine Learning as a core Hardware Component rather than just an App or Software to Develop New Solutions," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog.

Over 40% of Deep-Tech Startups video start to use AI embedded into Patents through Hardware, in addition to Sensors and Actuators, which have been proven base technologies required for Robotics, Industrial Automation and Mobility. With the Combined Patents from Healthcare, AI and Sensor based Technologies, these three areas account for between 60 to 65% of total Patents filed.

Along with many other Indian Startup's Empires, global patenting activity is now a large factor in the continuing push of Indian Startups on World Markets The Exponential growth of Patent Citations to and from Indian Patents indicate their growing technological relevance.

Robotics Adoption Remains Low

While IP creation accelerates, industrial robotics adoption remains weak. India’s operational stock stood at 52,570 units in 2024, ranking 10th globally in absolute numbers. But robot density, the number of robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, is extremely low at 8–10, compared with over 1,100 in South Korea and around 770 in China and Singapore. The global average is 162 robots per 10,000 workers.

“Automation is no longer just about reducing labor costs,” said Masood Mallick, Chairman of CII’s National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies. More and more businesses are implementing robots into their processes in order to enhance product quality, consistency, safety, and ability to withstand future uncertainties.