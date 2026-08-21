ETV Bharat / business

India’s Q1 GDP Estimated To Grow At 7-7.2 Percent Despite Slowdown In Agriculture Growth: BoB Report

New Delhi: India's GDP is estimated to grow by 7-7.2 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, against an increase of 6.8 per cent in the same period last financial year, per a report by Bank of Baroda. Growth in Q1 is expected to be higher than last year on the back of certain sectors outperforming others, BoB's analysts said, even as the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation prepares to release its provisional estimates on August 31.

The report highlighted that the pickup in economic momentum is largely anchored by manufacturing, electricity, and construction sectors, supported by sustained government capital expenditure and healthy financial sector growth.

"However, delayed monsoon and aggravated heatwave conditions will pull agriculture growth lower in this quarter," the report added. According to the report, the agriculture sector is expected to register a growth of 3.5 per cent compared with 4.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Industrial growth is projected at 6.8 per cent, with the manufacturing sector estimated to grow at 7.8 per cent and mining at 3 per cent. Electricity and construction sectors are forecast to record strong expansions of 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. The services sector is expected to expand by 8 per cent, propelled by a 9.2 per cent increase in financial, real estate, and professional services.

"Manufacturing sector continues to exhibit resilience even as it faces uncertainty due to the ongoing West Asia crisis along with cost pressure," the report emphasised, adding that a capex push alongside steady investment activity will drive overall growth.

For the full financial year FY27, as per BoB, the economy is projected to expand by 6.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent as growth turns broad-based with stable inflation and currency conditions.