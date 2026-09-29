ETV Bharat / business

India’s Protein Demand Set To Grow 3X By 2070, Raising Climate And Food-System Concerns: Report

India’s Protein Consumption to More Than Triple by 2070: Report ( Freepik )

New Delhi: A new report by Asia Research & Engagement (ARE) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) stated that India’s per-capita protein consumption is estimated to grow 3X by 2070, rising from an estimated 9.5 kg in 2025 to 30 kg annually. The 300 per cent rise is expected to put pressure on the country’s food system, natural resources and climate goals. The report is titled ‘Titled Charting India’s Protein Transition’.

The report mentions four possible pathways for India’s protein future—business-as-usual, production-side mitigation, demand diversification, and an integrated transition pathway. The report argues that the huge surge in demand will require simultaneous action on nutrition, affordability, sustainability, resource availability and producer livelihoods.

The annual protein-related emissions is projected to reach 1.92 gigatonnes of CO₂ equivalent (GtCO₂e) by 2070, according to the modelling. Importantly, this figure would be eight times the report’s estimated climate-safe threshold of 0.25 GtCO₂e.

Cumulative emissions are expected to rise more than three-quarters of current annual global greenhouse-gas emissions. It could exceed 44 GtCO₂e by 2070., the report said.

The ARE-FICCI report, however, finds that the trajectory is not fixed. The production-side mitigation would reduce emissions to 0.73 Gt CO2e by 2070, lowering cumulative excess emissions to 20.66 Gt CO2e, the study showed.

“Under the demand diversification pathway, which builds on the production mitigation scenario, annual emissions decline further to 0.50 Gt CO2e at 2070, while cumulative excess emissions to 2070 fall to 12.90 Gt CO2e above the climate-safe threshold,” the report added.

Projected per capita total protein consumption (ARE-FICCI)

Pulses important part of India’s future protein mix

The report states that pulses and other traditional plant proteins are an important part of India’s future protein mix. It estimated that pulse-derived protein consumption would rise from 3.5 million tonnes in 2025 to 9.3 million tonnes by 2070. If the projections come true, pulses would become the country’s second-largest protein category after dairy.

The demand for pulses would create opportunities for farmers and also support investment in processing, innovation and higher-value plant-protein products.

The report further pointed to potential opportunities for domestic processing and manufacturing as India imports around 90 per cent of plant-protein.