India’s Protein Demand Set To Grow 3X By 2070, Raising Climate And Food-System Concerns: Report
India’s per-capita protein consumption is estimated to grow 3X by 2070, rising from an estimated 9.5 kg in 2025 to 30 kg annually.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: A new report by Asia Research & Engagement (ARE) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) stated that India’s per-capita protein consumption is estimated to grow 3X by 2070, rising from an estimated 9.5 kg in 2025 to 30 kg annually. The 300 per cent rise is expected to put pressure on the country’s food system, natural resources and climate goals. The report is titled ‘Titled Charting India’s Protein Transition’.
The report mentions four possible pathways for India’s protein future—business-as-usual, production-side mitigation, demand diversification, and an integrated transition pathway. The report argues that the huge surge in demand will require simultaneous action on nutrition, affordability, sustainability, resource availability and producer livelihoods.
The annual protein-related emissions is projected to reach 1.92 gigatonnes of CO₂ equivalent (GtCO₂e) by 2070, according to the modelling. Importantly, this figure would be eight times the report’s estimated climate-safe threshold of 0.25 GtCO₂e.
Cumulative emissions are expected to rise more than three-quarters of current annual global greenhouse-gas emissions. It could exceed 44 GtCO₂e by 2070., the report said.
The ARE-FICCI report, however, finds that the trajectory is not fixed. The production-side mitigation would reduce emissions to 0.73 Gt CO2e by 2070, lowering cumulative excess emissions to 20.66 Gt CO2e, the study showed.
“Under the demand diversification pathway, which builds on the production mitigation scenario, annual emissions decline further to 0.50 Gt CO2e at 2070, while cumulative excess emissions to 2070 fall to 12.90 Gt CO2e above the climate-safe threshold,” the report added.
Pulses important part of India’s future protein mix
The report states that pulses and other traditional plant proteins are an important part of India’s future protein mix. It estimated that pulse-derived protein consumption would rise from 3.5 million tonnes in 2025 to 9.3 million tonnes by 2070. If the projections come true, pulses would become the country’s second-largest protein category after dairy.
The demand for pulses would create opportunities for farmers and also support investment in processing, innovation and higher-value plant-protein products.
The report further pointed to potential opportunities for domestic processing and manufacturing as India imports around 90 per cent of plant-protein.
Feed shortages
However, the ARE-FICCI report highlighted that the demand for pulses could cause the possibility of existing weaknesses in agricultural supply chains getting exposed.
The report highlighted the shortfalls in green fodder, dry fodder and concentrate feed ingredients. It further stated that the climate-related disruptions could further disrupt the feed availability and production costs.
“In the dairy sector, feed and fodder availability already constrain productivity and profitability at the farm level, with India facing an estimated 35.6% shortfall in green fodder, 10.5% shortfall in dry fodder, and a 44% deficit in concentrate feed ingredients. These pressures are likely to intensify as climate change disrupts domestic feed production. Government projections suggest wheat yields could decline by 19.3% by 2050, while kharif maize yields — an important input for India’s poultry sector — could fall by up to 23%, further increasing feed volatility and producers’ input costs,” the report stated.
Small producers
Millions of smallholder farmers depend on livestock as a source of income and economic stability. The report mentioned that smallholders account for around 72 per cent of India’s milk production. Livestock contributes around 16% of farm income and supports the livelihoods of millions, particularly small and marginal households. Any transition in the protein system must therefore be compatible with livelihood security and inclusive growth, it added.
The report projected India and Southeast Asia to account for 31 per cent of global agricultural and fisheries consumption by 2033.
Rituj Sahu, Director – Protein Transition/Sustainable Food Systems (India), Asia Research & Engagement, said, “India is at a critical point in the development of its future protein system, but no single sector can address this alone. Government and regulators have a role in strengthening policy support, banks and investors in directing capital towards the transition, and food and agricultural businesses in improving production, procurement and protein diversification. ARE’s partnership with FICCI draws on its industry reach and influence to take these findings into the policy, investment and business decisions shaping India’s future protein system.”
Ms Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, emphasised, “The Charting India’s Protein Transition report highlights how India’s changing protein landscape presents a significant opportunity for industry to innovate, invest, and build resilient domestic food value chains. In line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, industry can play a key role in meeting evolving consumer needs, strengthening domestic capabilities and creating new opportunities for growth across the protein value chains.”
The report was launched at the FICCI symposium Protein for India: Nutrition, Business, Sustainability and Policy Perspective at FICCI Federation House in New Delhi.
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