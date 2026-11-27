ETV Bharat / business

India's Power Sector Needs Rs 200 Lakh Crore Investments By 2047: Union Minister

New Delhi: India's power sector will need investments to the tune of Rs 200 lakh crore until 2047 to achieve various targets, Union minister Manohar Lal said on Friday, and called for stock market listings of state-owned firms and participation from private players to raise funds.

Speaking at the Power Ministers' Conference of States and Union Territories here, Lal emphasised the need for the Centre and states to work as a team to tackle challenges related to transmission of renewable energy.

The power minster also said that the total loss of discoms across the country has reached Rs 7 lakh crore again, even after the central government absorbed about the same amount of losses in 2017 through UDAY (Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana), a financial package scheme for revival of power distribution companies (discoms).

"We absorbed about Rs 7 lakh crore loss under the UDAY scheme in 2017. Losses of discoms of the entire nation have again reached Rs 7 lakh crore," he said.

He also pointed out that last year, all discoms together earned a profit of Rs 2,600 crore.

Now the challenge is that we should not turn this profit into a loss again, he said and suggested the states to use these profits to set off losses incurred earlier.

"We need to ensure that the financial position of our DISCOMs is strengthened and necessary changes in policy, operations and regulation should facilitate the continuation of this turnaround," he said.

About the investment opportunity in the power sector, he said, "There will be investment of Rs 200 lakh crore to meet fixed targets in the power sector only by 2047, which is equal to five years' budget of the government. We cannot do this investment alone. We need investments from the public and list our public sector firms as well as investment of private sector under the public-private partnership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently stated that 500 GW more renewable energy would be added in the next 10 years.

Today we have 300 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, he noted.

For expanding the power transmission network, the Centre and states would need to work as 'Team India', he said, as he highlighted the lack of transmission network, especially for renewable energy, and said there is problem or issues in evacuation of solar power.

It is not a good situation that there is huge generation of power but there is a lack of transmission network to evacuate that, he said.

He further said that the power demand will increase due to expanding data centre infrastructure and increased usage of electric vehicles.