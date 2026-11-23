ETV Bharat / business

India's Pharma GCCs Generate $10.5 Billion GVA, Employ 1.2 Lakh Professionals: Report

India's Pharma GCC Sector Employs 1.2 Lakh Professionals ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India's pharma GCCs generate an estimated USD 10.5 billion in total GVA and employ around 120,000 professionals, according to a joint report by Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and EY.

The report noted that 80 per cent of the world's top 20 biopharma companies (by 2025 revenue) operate a global capability centre (GCC) or equivalent capability in India, increasingly moving beyond delivery to take on global mandates across science, technology and business functions.

Titled 'Pharma GCCs: Powering India's next growth frontier', the report -- based on September-October 2026 primary research -- found that these centres undertake sophisticated work across drug discovery, clinical development, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and medical affairs, commercial operations, and manufacturing and supply chain. The report said the country's pharma GCCs currently generate an estimated USD 10.5 billion in total gross value added (GVA) and employ around 120,000 professionals, highlighting their growing economic and strategic significance. It identified talent at scale, cost-to-capability advantage, digital and AI strength, a mature GCC ecosystem, industry-academia networks and policy momentum as key advantages.