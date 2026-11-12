ETV Bharat / business

India's Online Festive Sales Grow 17% To Rs 1.41 Lakh Crore: Report

India's online sales in the festive season recorded a growth of 17% year-on-year in 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India's online sales in the festive season grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2026, according to a report.

A report by Datum Intelligence estimated gross merchandise value (GMV) at Rs 1,40,800 crore over 34 sale days through November 9.

Online festive sales stood at Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2025, when the sales period lasted 30 days, it showed.

Orders through quick commerce platforms rose 75 per cent year-on-year, while brand websites recorded growth of 27-30 per cent. The report further highlighted that orders through marketplaces grew 8 per cent.

In addition, online card transactions rose 7 per cent over the first 32 sale days but their total value declined 6 per cent. The average card payment fell 13 per cent to Rs 5,970 from Rs 6,830 in 2025.

Moreover, the fourth week and final four days together recorded 71 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, smartphones -- which traditionally account key share of festive e-commerce spending -- were the biggest drag. Mobile phones contributed around 25 per cent of festive GMV this year, down from 35.2 per cent in 2025.