India's Oilmeals Exports Fall 42 Pc In January On Weak Soyabean, Rapeseed Shipments

New Delhi: India's oilmeal exports declined 42 per cent year-on-year to 2,60,123 tonnes in January as shipments of soyabean meal and rapeseed meal plunged, as per the data of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). In January 2025, oilmeal exports stood at 4,52,352 tonnes. During April-January 2025-26, oilmeal exports fell to 3.2 million tonnes from 3.6 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Oilmeals are used as animal feed. Soybean meal exports declined to 132,440 tonnes in January 2026 from 286,287 tonnes a year earlier, while rapeseed meal shipments fell to 64,782 tonnes from 131,641 tonnes. Groundnut meal exports also slipped to 1,067 tonnes from 2,636 tonnes.

Ricebran extraction bucked the trend, surging to 35,367 tonnes from just 63 tonnes in January 2025. SEA attributed the rapeseed meal decline to reduced crushing activity as processors waited for fresh crop supplies expected in February and March.