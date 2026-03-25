ETV Bharat / business

India’s New Income Tax Act 2025: What Changes From April 2026

New Delhi: Starting April 1, 2026, India will replace its long-standing Income Tax Act of 1961 with a new, simplified Income Tax Act of 2025. The central government had boasted that the updated law would make tax rules clearer and easier to understand, without increasing tax rates. Here’s what key changes and what they mean for your finances.

‘Tax Year’ simplification

For decades, Indians managed two confusing terms: the Previous Year (when income was earned) and the Assessment Year (when tax returns were filed). Starting April 1, this will be replaced by a unified ‘Tax Year.’ For example, income earned in 2026-27 will simply be called Tax Year 2026-27. This change will simplify Form 16 filings and tax portal submissions for taxpayers.

Tax expert and chartered accountant Yogendra Kapoor says the new Income Tax Act is welcomed for its simplified language and removal of redundant provisions. While tax slabs remain the same, allowances that reduce taxable income have increased after a long gap.

“For instance, children’s education allowance rises from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per month, hostel allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 9,000, and the tax-free limit on office meals from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per meal,” he said. “Companies can now provide tax-free festival gifts or vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000 per year, up from Rs 5,000,” Kapoor added.

TCS and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB)

Kapoor highlights that the new Act aims to simplify tax compliance and reduce disputes, addressing what he calls ‘tax terrorism'. “Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates on remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have been drastically reduced from 20 per cent to 2 per cent, with no threshold limits. The deadline to file revised returns is extended from 9 to 12 months after the relevant tax year,” he said.

Other changes include taxation of gains from sovereign gold bonds bought on secondary markets as capital gains. Buyers of immovable property from NRIs can now deduct TDS under Section 194IA using PAN-based challans. Interest deductions are no longer allowed against dividend income or income from mutual fund units.

Changes for high-income earners

For those in higher income brackets, rules have tightened in some areas. Employer contributions to PF and NPS exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh annually will now be taxable, including interest earned on the excess amount. The taxable value of company-provided cars has increased—a car with an engine above 1.6L now attracts a monthly taxable value of Rs 7,000, plus Rs 3,000 if a driver is provided.