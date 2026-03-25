India’s New Income Tax Act 2025: What Changes From April 2026
The simplified Income Tax Act replaces the 1961 law, raising allowances, easing compliance and adjusting tax rules, starting April 1, 2026, writes Saurabh Shukla
Published : March 25, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Starting April 1, 2026, India will replace its long-standing Income Tax Act of 1961 with a new, simplified Income Tax Act of 2025. The central government had boasted that the updated law would make tax rules clearer and easier to understand, without increasing tax rates. Here’s what key changes and what they mean for your finances.
‘Tax Year’ simplification
For decades, Indians managed two confusing terms: the Previous Year (when income was earned) and the Assessment Year (when tax returns were filed). Starting April 1, this will be replaced by a unified ‘Tax Year.’ For example, income earned in 2026-27 will simply be called Tax Year 2026-27. This change will simplify Form 16 filings and tax portal submissions for taxpayers.
Tax expert and chartered accountant Yogendra Kapoor says the new Income Tax Act is welcomed for its simplified language and removal of redundant provisions. While tax slabs remain the same, allowances that reduce taxable income have increased after a long gap.
“For instance, children’s education allowance rises from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per month, hostel allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 9,000, and the tax-free limit on office meals from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per meal,” he said. “Companies can now provide tax-free festival gifts or vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000 per year, up from Rs 5,000,” Kapoor added.
TCS and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB)
Kapoor highlights that the new Act aims to simplify tax compliance and reduce disputes, addressing what he calls ‘tax terrorism'. “Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates on remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have been drastically reduced from 20 per cent to 2 per cent, with no threshold limits. The deadline to file revised returns is extended from 9 to 12 months after the relevant tax year,” he said.
Other changes include taxation of gains from sovereign gold bonds bought on secondary markets as capital gains. Buyers of immovable property from NRIs can now deduct TDS under Section 194IA using PAN-based challans. Interest deductions are no longer allowed against dividend income or income from mutual fund units.
Changes for high-income earners
For those in higher income brackets, rules have tightened in some areas. Employer contributions to PF and NPS exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh annually will now be taxable, including interest earned on the excess amount. The taxable value of company-provided cars has increased—a car with an engine above 1.6L now attracts a monthly taxable value of Rs 7,000, plus Rs 3,000 if a driver is provided.
Stock market and investments
Key changes impact traders and investors. The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures has more than doubled to 0.05 per cent, and options STT increased to 0.15 per cent. Share buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains for all shareholders, closing a previously used tax-saving route. Interest expenses can no longer be deducted against dividend income, increasing tax liabilities on dividends if investments were financed through borrowing.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced revamped income tax forms effective April 1, 2026, simplifying previous forms. The 50% House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption is extended to Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, joining six other major cities benefiting from this.
Kapoor views these changes as progress toward more user-friendly and predictable tax laws but notes they fall short of reducing compliance costs or encouraging investment, particularly in MSMEs.
Compliance updates
Small business owners and freelancers get relief with the extension of the ITR-3 and ITR-4 filing deadline from July 31 to August 31 for non-audit cases. However, cash transactions face stricter scrutiny: any cash loan or deposit above Rs 20,000 attracts a penalty equal to 100% of the amount. For example, a Rs 50,000 cash loan could incur a Rs 50,000 fine.
Summary
April 1, 2026, marks not a tax hike but a cleanup of the tax system. While higher allowance limits may increase take-home pay, tighter rules on trading and cash transactions signal closer monitoring.
Overall, taxpayers can expect a mix of relief and stricter oversight, with enhanced transparency through the integration of PAN-linked data under 26AS/AIS and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).
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