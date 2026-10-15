ETV Bharat / business

India's Mutual Fund Investor Base May Reach 26 Crore In 10 Years: SEBI Chief

Mumbai: India's mutual fund unique investor base could grow from 6.6 crore to 24-26 crore over the next decade, at an annual growth rate of 13-15 per cent, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Samwaad India Open Finance Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Pandey said the growth projection was based on a compound annual growth rate of around 14-15 per cent.

"If you apply a 14 to 15 percent compound growth rate, in 10 years their numbers will reach 24, 25, or 26 crore," Pandey said.

He said simplifying market access for both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic investors was a basic responsibility of the regulator, rather than an additional burden.

"I don't say it's heavy lifting. In my opinion, I consider it a basic job to make it easier for everyone—FPIs as well as domestic investors—to invest seamlessly. So why shouldn't it be basic work?" he noted.

Pandey said SEBI and other regulators have introduced measures to simplify the process of entering financial markets and make investing easier for domestic and international investors.

On integrating financial information across sectors, the SEBI chief said he had written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to bring insurance holdings into the financial data network.

He said the move would help create a consolidated account statement (CAS) covering investments and financial assets, including stocks, mutual funds, National Pension System (NPS) holdings, bank deposits and insurance policies, under the Account Aggregator framework.

Pandey, however, said SEBI would not set specific targets for increasing the number of mutual fund investors, stressing that investor awareness, discipline and caution were equally important.