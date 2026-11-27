ETV Bharat / business

India's Micro Business Credit Market Expands To Rs 29.6 Lakh Crore: Report

Representational Imafge ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India's micro-business entrepreneur (MBE) credit market expanded to Rs 29.6 lakh crore in outstanding balances as of June 2026, accounting for nearly half of the country's commercial credit portfolio, a report said on Friday.

The report from TransUnion CIBIL and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) said business-purpose borrowing by individuals has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent over the past three years, while borrowing by micro businesses grew at 12 per cent CAGR over the same period.

Of the total outstanding credit, Rs 19.1 lakh crore was held by individuals borrowing for business purposes through products such as business loans, commercial vehicle loans, commercial equipment loans and loans against property, while micro businesses accounted for the remaining Rs 10.5 lakh crore, it added. As of March 2026, 63 per cent of these borrowers had a CIBIL Score of 7301 or above, while 54 per cent had over two years of business-credit experience. Among them, nearly 39 lakh had inquired about enterprise credit without subsequently borrowing in that capacity. The report highlighted a huge opportunity to expand enterprise-level lending as nearly 3.9 crore individual business borrowers in India have never borrowed, despite many having established credit histories and repayment records.