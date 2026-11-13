India’s Merchandise Exports Surge 21.96% In April–October; October Shipments Jump 45%
Petroleum products, electronic goods, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, and engineering goods were among the major contributors to the growth, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports registered a growth of 21.96% to $309 billion during April–October 2026-27, while exports in October alone surged 45% year-on-year to $49.47 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The country’s combined merchandise and services exports during the first seven months of the financial year are estimated at $568 billion, up 16.66% from $487 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26.
October merchandise exports stood at $49.47 billion, compared with $34.11 billion in October 2025. Petroleum products, electronic goods, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, and engineering goods were among the major contributors to the growth.
Petroleum products exports recorded a 140.21% increase to $8.89 billion from $3.70 billion a year earlier. Electronic goods exports rose 62.70% to $6.64 billion from $4.08 billion.
Gems and jewellery exports grew 40.06% to $3.21 billion, while exports of organic and inorganic chemicals increased 36.20% to $2.89 billion. Engineering goods exports rose 36% to $12.74 billion from $9.37 billion in October 2025.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the figures in a social media post, saying, “I told you, the October export numbers will surprise you! And our ‘outlook’ looks strong!”
Services Trade Surplus Widens
I told you, the October export numbers will surprise you! And our ‘outlook’ looks strong! 😉 https://t.co/xjaxMPOn4K— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 13, 2026
India’s services exports are estimated to have increased to $259.78 billion during April–October 2026-27, from $234.18 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Services imports also rose, reaching $134.98 billion against $117.98 billion a year earlier. Despite the increase in imports, the services trade surplus widened to $124.80 billion from $116.20 billion during the same period.
The data also showed strong export growth across several major destinations in October 2026 compared with the corresponding month last year. Spain recorded the highest growth at 352%, followed by Malaysia at 280.72%, Singapore at 139%, China at 48.15% and the United States at 39.25%.
During April–October 2026-27, exports to Singapore grew 107.5%, followed by Malaysia at 106.87%, Spain at 88.38%, China at 37.71% and the US at 14.48%.
On the import front, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, China and the US were among the major sources recording growth in October. Imports from Malaysia rose 88.51%, followed by Indonesia at 75.07%, Russia at 73.17%, China at 46.48% and the US at 29.17%.
For the April–October period, imports from Oman registered the highest growth among the listed countries at 202.32%. Brazil followed at 144.54%, Russia at 54.83%, China at 30.62% and the US at 27.63%.
FIEO Welcomes Export Performance
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president S C Ralhan described October’s performance as encouraging, citing both the pace of growth and its geographical spread.
Expansion across 43 of India’s top 50 export markets reflected the resilience of Indian exporters and their ability to tap opportunities despite global trade uncertainties, he said.
“The priority now is to translate this strong momentum into sustained export growth,” Ralhan said, adding that the gains across established and emerging markets highlighted the importance of diversifying export destinations.
He said exporters should build on these opportunities through stronger buyer relationships, competitive products and greater use of preferential market access under India’s free trade agreements.
Engineering Exports Record 36% Growth
Engineering goods exports rose 36% to $12.74 billion in October 2026, compared with $9.37 billion in the same month last year, according to Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India.
Cumulative engineering exports during April–October 2026-27 stood at $83.61 billion, up 22% from $68.53 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Chadha said the strong growth reflected sustained efforts by the engineering sector and the government, as well as the increasing competitiveness of Indian manufacturers in global markets.
He noted that the sector had maintained its performance despite persistent challenges, adding that India’s free trade agreements with key partners had opened up new opportunities for exporters.
Chadha expressed confidence that engineering exports would surpass last year’s performance, citing further opportunities from trade agreements with the European Union and other trade blocs.
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