ETV Bharat / business

India’s Merchandise Exports Surge 21.96% In April–October; October Shipments Jump 45%

The country’s combined merchandise and services exports during the first seven months of the financial year are estimated at $568 billion, up 16.66% from $487 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports registered a growth of 21.96% to $309 billion during April–October 2026-27, while exports in October alone surged 45% year-on-year to $49.47 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The country’s combined merchandise and services exports during the first seven months of the financial year are estimated at $568 billion, up 16.66% from $487 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

October merchandise exports stood at $49.47 billion, compared with $34.11 billion in October 2025. Petroleum products, electronic goods, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, and engineering goods were among the major contributors to the growth.

Petroleum products exports recorded a 140.21% increase to $8.89 billion from $3.70 billion a year earlier. Electronic goods exports rose 62.70% to $6.64 billion from $4.08 billion.

Gems and jewellery exports grew 40.06% to $3.21 billion, while exports of organic and inorganic chemicals increased 36.20% to $2.89 billion. Engineering goods exports rose 36% to $12.74 billion from $9.37 billion in October 2025.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the figures in a social media post, saying, “I told you, the October export numbers will surprise you! And our ‘outlook’ looks strong!”

Services Trade Surplus Widens

India’s services exports are estimated to have increased to $259.78 billion during April–October 2026-27, from $234.18 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Services imports also rose, reaching $134.98 billion against $117.98 billion a year earlier. Despite the increase in imports, the services trade surplus widened to $124.80 billion from $116.20 billion during the same period.

The data also showed strong export growth across several major destinations in October 2026 compared with the corresponding month last year. Spain recorded the highest growth at 352%, followed by Malaysia at 280.72%, Singapore at 139%, China at 48.15% and the United States at 39.25%.

During April–October 2026-27, exports to Singapore grew 107.5%, followed by Malaysia at 106.87%, Spain at 88.38%, China at 37.71% and the US at 14.48%.

On the import front, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, China and the US were among the major sources recording growth in October. Imports from Malaysia rose 88.51%, followed by Indonesia at 75.07%, Russia at 73.17%, China at 46.48% and the US at 29.17%.

For the April–October period, imports from Oman registered the highest growth among the listed countries at 202.32%. Brazil followed at 144.54%, Russia at 54.83%, China at 30.62% and the US at 27.63%.

FIEO Welcomes Export Performance