ETV Bharat / business

India's Manufacturing Sentiment Improved In Jul-Sep: FICCI Survey

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sentiment improved in the July-September quarter as factories reported higher capacity utilisation and higher or same levels of production as compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest edition of the FICCI Manufacturing Survey released on Tuesday.

The survey, which covered around 225 firms, assessed the performance and sentiment of manufacturers for nine major sectors -- namely automotive & auto components, capital goods, chemicals and allied products, electronics & electricals, glass, machine tools, metal & metal products, textiles, apparels & technical textiles and miscellaneous.

The survey covered respondents from manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 2 lakh crore.

According to FICCI, the findings reflect a rebound in the sentiment for production in Q2 2026-27 compared to the previous quarter, indicating signs of recovery from the West Asia crisis.

In comparison to Q1 FY 2026-27, when 77 per cent of respondents reported higher or same production levels, approximately 95 per cent of respondents reported either higher or same production levels for Q2.

This positive outlook was also evident in demand, as 90 per cent of respondents reported higher or same orders in Q2 FY 2027 as compared to 77 per cent in the previous quarter.

A positive impact was seen on the capacity utilisation vis-a-vis the previous quarter, FICCI added.

The existing average capacity utilisation in manufacturing was close to 75 per cent, which is higher than 72 per cent in the previous quarter.

The survey said the investment outlook is steady for the next six months.

Challenges faced by respondents in expanding capacities include uncertainty due to current geopolitical situation (tariffs, trade restrictions, demand uncertainty), and operational issues (skill/labour availability, raw material shortages, increasing logistic costs, regulatory challenges).

In Q2 2026-27, around 89 per cent of the respondents reported higher or same level of inventory and for Q1, around 91 per cent of the respondents reported higher or same level of inventory.