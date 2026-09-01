ETV Bharat / business

India's Manufacturing Sector Growth Slips To 5-Year Low In Aug On Slower Demand

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector growth slipped to five-year low of 52.8 in August as output and new orders moderated amid softer demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined from 53.5 in July to 52.8 in August, indicating the weakest improvement in the health of the sector for five years. In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases. Firms reported softer demand conditions, which subsequently led to weaker increases in buying levels and stocks, as well as a mild decline in employment.

"India's final manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.8 in August, extending its decline for a third consecutive month. The output index fell to its lowest level since August 2021, signalling that production is still expanding but at a markedly slower pace," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

New orders continued to grow, though at their weakest pace in five years. Survey respondents linked the slower expansion to difficult market conditions and softer demand for certain products.

Meanwhile, export sales continued to climb, driven by demand from key markets such as Australia, Germany, mainland China, Spain, Thailand, and the US. However, the expansion rate for international orders moderated compared to July.