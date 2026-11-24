ETV Bharat / business

India's Job Market: More Businesses, Fewer Hired Jobs? What NSO's Survey Says

New Delhi: India's unincorporated non-farm economy expanded at its fastest quarterly pace on record in July-September, but the surge was driven largely by owner-operated businesses rather than paid employment, pointing to an expansion in self-employment even as the creation of hired jobs remained relatively weak.

The number of establishments rose 18.81 per cent from a year earlier to 9.47 crore, while employment increased 16.86 per cent to 15.03 crore, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said in its latest Quarterly Bulletin of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises. Both growth rates were the highest in the quarterly series.

The composition of employment, however, presents a more mixed picture. The number of hired workers increased by only about 5 per cent to 3.49 crore, while working owners accounted for nearly 62 per cent of the workforce, up from 59.98 per cent a year earlier.

The figures suggest that the expansion of India's vast small-business economy is translating more rapidly into self-employment and owner-operated enterprises than into conventional wage-paying jobs.

Growth was broad-based across rural and urban areas, although urban establishments expanded faster. The number of urban enterprises increased 22.05 per cent year-on-year, compared with 16.05 per cent in rural areas. Employment growth, however, was marginally stronger in rural areas at 17.52 per cent, against 16.30 per cent in urban centres.

Services recorded the strongest expansion among the three broad sectors covered by the survey. Establishments in the 'other services' category grew 29 per cent, while employment increased by more than 33 per cent.

Trade establishments rose 11.70 per cent, with employment increasing 8.36 per cent. Manufacturing establishments expanded 10.55 per cent, but employment growth was more modest at 3.52 per cent.

Retail trade, repair and maintenance, land transport, personal services and apparel manufacturing were among the fastest-growing activities.

The share of hired workers in total employment declined to 23.22 per cent, while working owners' share increased to 61.99 per cent from 59.98 per cent a year earlier. The number of working owners rose by roughly 21 per cent, based on the published employment shares.

The average number of workers per establishment also declined to 1.59 from 1.61, suggesting that the increase in enterprise numbers has not been accompanied by a corresponding rise in average establishment size.