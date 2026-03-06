ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Jump USD 4.88 Billion To All-Time high of USD 728.49 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 4.885 billion to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion. The previous all time high for the kitty was USD 725.727 billion during the week ended February 13 this year.

For the week ended February 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 561 million to USD 573.125 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.