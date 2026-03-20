ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 7 Bn To USD 709.76 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 7.052 billion to USD 709.759 billion during the week ended March 13, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 11.683 billion to USD 716.81 billion. The kitty jumped USD 4.885 billion to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27.

For the week ended March 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, fell USD 7.678 billion to USD 555.568 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.