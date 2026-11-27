ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Decline By USD 4.443 Billion To USD 700.898 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 4.443 billion to USD 700.898 billion in the week ended November 20, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous week, the overall kitty had dropped by USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record USD 133 billion, but have been on a decline ever since.

During the week ended November 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by USD 266 million to USD 583.186 billion, according to the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.