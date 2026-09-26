ETV Bharat / business

India's Financial, External Sectors Continue To Draw Strength From Resilient Domestic Economy: RBI Bulletin

Mumbai: India's financial and external sectors continue to draw strength from a resilient domestic economy, though escalating geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties remain key downside risks, RBI Bulletin said on Friday.

The escalation of conflict in West Asia in September has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices, reigniting concerns of further disruption in global supply chains and build-up of inflationary pressures, said the article on 'State of the Economy' published in the latest Bulletin.

Besides, the rise in sovereign yields in some of the major advanced economies has put pressure on government finances. Despite the challenging global environment, the Indian economy recorded a strong GDP growth in Q1:2026-27, the article said.

"India's financial and external sectors are drawing strength from the real economy, although geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties are acting as key downside risks," it said.

It further said system liquidity remained in surplus in August and surged further in the first half of September as banks tapped the Reserve Bank's Foreign currency non-resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] swap facility, before moderating later in the month due to tax-related outflows.

Money supply growth accelerated in August on account of a rapid increase in aggregate deposits. "Credit growth maintained its momentum while deposit growth picked up," it said. According to the article, Indian equity markets remained subdued in August and September as geopolitical tensions and elevated bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.