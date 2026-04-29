ETV Bharat / business

India’s Favourite Summer Staple: Dahi Tops Ice Cream And Fizzy Drinks, Says Swiggy Instamart Report

New Delhi: Dahi (curd) has emerged as India’s favourite summer staple, surpassing ice cream and fizzy drinks, according to Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Instamart’s ‘Summer Trends 2026’ report.

The data, based on orders placed between March 1 and April 11, suggests India’s summer consumption is driven by routine.

The analysis shows dahi as the most-ordered item nationwide, with six of the top 10 products being curd-based. The trend highlights a strong reliance on traditional, cooling foods rather than experimentation as temperatures rise across the country.

The report also reveals that the 9 PM dessert ritual is firmly established across cities, with ice cream remaining the top choice for a nighttime sweet treat. Orders more than double between 6 pm and 9 pm, with 9 pm seeming as the single biggest consumption point nationwide.

“The evening window (6 to 9 PM) sees demand more than double, with weekends turning the dial even higher. And this isn’t impulse buying. Most Indians are planning their indulgence, with family-sized tubs leading the category, followed by cones, sticks/bars, cups, and kulfi, among others,” reads the report.

Chocolate remains the top flavour, accounting for 28 per cent of all orders, while family-sized packs lead purchases. “Chocolate still reigns supreme: chocolate accounts for nearly 1 in 4 ice cream orders, comfortably ahead of classics like vanilla and butterscotch and even seasonal favourite mango,” per the report.