India’s Favourite Summer Staple: Dahi Tops Ice Cream And Fizzy Drinks, Says Swiggy Instamart Report
Instamart's Summer Trends 2026 report highlights dahi as top summer staple, with ice cream dominating evening dessert breaks and Jeera masala soda in high demand.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Dahi (curd) has emerged as India’s favourite summer staple, surpassing ice cream and fizzy drinks, according to Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Instamart’s ‘Summer Trends 2026’ report.
The data, based on orders placed between March 1 and April 11, suggests India’s summer consumption is driven by routine.
The analysis shows dahi as the most-ordered item nationwide, with six of the top 10 products being curd-based. The trend highlights a strong reliance on traditional, cooling foods rather than experimentation as temperatures rise across the country.
The report also reveals that the 9 PM dessert ritual is firmly established across cities, with ice cream remaining the top choice for a nighttime sweet treat. Orders more than double between 6 pm and 9 pm, with 9 pm seeming as the single biggest consumption point nationwide.
“The evening window (6 to 9 PM) sees demand more than double, with weekends turning the dial even higher. And this isn’t impulse buying. Most Indians are planning their indulgence, with family-sized tubs leading the category, followed by cones, sticks/bars, cups, and kulfi, among others,” reads the report.
Chocolate remains the top flavour, accounting for 28 per cent of all orders, while family-sized packs lead purchases. “Chocolate still reigns supreme: chocolate accounts for nearly 1 in 4 ice cream orders, comfortably ahead of classics like vanilla and butterscotch and even seasonal favourite mango,” per the report.
City-level data shows Bengaluru leading ice cream consumption with a 14% share, while smaller cities such as Kozhikode and Madurai posted the fastest growth in mango demand, signalling broader adoption beyond metros.
Among the beverages, demand for flavoured drinks like Jeera masala soda recorded a sharp 900 per cent month-on-month increase, while cold coffee grew nearly 700 per cent.
“Jeera masala soda shot up 900 per cent in March, while cold coffee surged nearly 700 per cent. Summer beverages like coconut water, buttermilk, lassi, and milkshakes grew significantly as well. Like ice cream, drinks peak in the evening around 6:00 - 9:00 PM, according to an Instamart report.
Overall, orders across summer categories, including mangoes, cold drinks and popsicles, surged up to 300 per cent week-on-week as heat intensified.
“Cooling appliances like fans and coolers grew upwards of 280 per cent, while summer accessories like sunglasses grew 650% YoY, the highest growth of any category,” according to the report.
The data, based on orders placed between March 1 and April 11, suggests India’s summer consumption is driven by routine.
India’s Scorchingly Big Summer Baskets
- Guntur’s summer superfan spent a whopping Rs 15,005 on beating the heat, with carts heavily dominated by energy drinks and rechargeable mini fans
- In Central Goa, one user spent Rs 11,672 stocking up on coconut water, kulfi, mangoes, and cool drinks, essentially turning their cart into a beachside summer menu
- Bengaluru’s top summer spender crossed Rs 11,000 on a steady rotation of cold coffee, buttermilk, mangoes, ice cream, and dahi. Peak “WFH but hydrated” behaviour
- Hyderabad’s biggest summer cart leaned fully into indulgence, with ice cream, mangoes, cool drinks, and buttermilk driving spends past Rs 11K
- Kolkata’s top summer shopper spent over Rs 10,600 on a mix of coconut water, mangoes, yogurt, and ice cream, balancing wellness and dessert with impressive consistency
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