ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports To Core BRICS Markets Surge 34 Pc In Apr-Aug; China Leads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with world leaders during a group photograph at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's exports to China, South Africa, Brazil and Russia grew 34 per cent to USD 19.9 billion in April-August 2026-27, led by a 39 per cent jump in shipments to China, highlighting the growing importance of the BRICS bloc for India's export growth.

"As India deepens its engagement with the BRICS bloc, strongest momentum is coming from the BRICS members, especially Core BRICS founding partners-- China, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia," an official said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

According to the commerce ministry data, exports to the four core BRICS economies grew by 34 per cent, rising from USD 14.9 billion in April-August 2025-26 to USD 19.9 billion in April-August 2026-27.

The share of the four countries in India's total exports increased from 9.2 per cent during the first five months of this fiscal from 8.1 per cent in the same period of 2025-26. Among the core BRICS countries, China emerged as the largest contributor, with Indian exports expanding by 39 per cent to reach USD 9.6 billion in the first five months of 2026-27.

At the same time, South Africa recorded the fastest growth rate, with exports surging 58 per cent during the period. Brazil and Russia also maintained steady double-digit growth of 13 per cent and 11 per cent.

"India is not only strengthening its trade footprint within BRICS but is also becoming more integrated with the bloc's largest economies. With exports to Core BRICS growing nearly three times faster than exports to the broader BRICS grouping, these markets are increasingly emerging as a key pillar of India's export strategy," the commerce ministry official said.