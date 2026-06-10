ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports Hit All-Time High of $863 Billion In FY 2025-26

Chandigarh: India's total exports have risen from USD 468 billion in FY 2014-15 to an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent, a Commerce Ministry official said.

Additional Secretary at the Union Ministry of Commerce, Nitin Kumar Yadav, revealed the numbers at a convention of exporters, industry bodies, and farmer producer organisations here on Tuesday.

"During this period, merchandise exports grew from USD 310 billion to USD 442 billion, services exports surged from USD 158 billion to USD 421 billion at a CAGR of 9.3 per cent, and non-petroleum exports reached a new record of USD 387.9 billion, underscoring the depth and diversity of India's export base," Yadav said, according to PTI.

The officials also inaugurated Chandigarh's Regional Office of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

According to a statement, Yadav said India has concluded a series of landmark trade agreements that place the country at the centre of global value chains.