ETV Bharat / business

India's EV Retail Sales Hit Record 3.33 Lakh Units in September, Up 74% YoY

New Delhi: India's electric vehicle market recorded its strongest month yet in September 2026 with total retail sales reaching 3,33,634 units, according to the data released by FADA on Wednesday. The sales jumped 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The EV sales recorded a significant jump the previous month as electric vehicles penetration jumped across vehicle categories to approximately 13 per cent, while it was around 10 per cent in September 2025.

The sales soared due to strong demand for electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles. Notably, both the categories recorded their highest-ever monthly retails. The people are shifting towards electric vehicles because of reservations regarding ethanol blended fuel and rising fuel prices.

“September’26 was the best-ever September in Indian Auto Retail, with the industry registering 25,36,920 units, up 31.82% YoY and 4.69% MoM,” FADA president Sai Giridhar said.

Category-wise, Two-Wheelers grew 33.08%, Passenger Vehicles 32.10%, Commercial Vehicles 37.62%, Three Wheelers 22.25% and Tractors 13.75%,

"Festive demand, maturing running-cost economics, a widening choice of models and sustained policy support through PM E-DRIVE and progressive state schemes are together turning the EV from an alternative into a default consideration for a growing set of buyers," Giridhar added.

Two-Wheeler retails stood at 17,90,188 units, up 33.08% YoY and 4.41% MoM.

Commercial Vehicle retails crossed the one-lakh mark in September for the first time, at 1,03,557 units, up 37.62% YoY and 14.09% MoM.