ETV Bharat / business

India's Electronics Exports Surge 44% To $31.97 Billion In April-Sept FY27

Smartphones continued to be the largest component of India's electronic goods exports. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's electronic goods exports registered strong growth of 44 per cent to $31.97 billion year-on-year during April-September FY27, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry data, electronics exports were at $22.2 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.While smartphones continued to account for the largest share of the electronics export basket, non-smartphone electronics recorded significantly faster growth, showing broadening and diversification of India's electronics exports across components, printed circuit boards, communication equipment, memory products and storage devices.

Exports of smartphones increased by 35.8 per cent to $18.17 billion during April-September FY27, against $13.38 billion in April-September FY26.

Smartphones continued to be the largest component of India's electronic goods exports.

However, their share in total electronic goods exports moderated from 60.3 per cent to 56.8 per cent amid faster growth in other electronics segments, the government data showed.Non-smartphone electronics exports recorded a growth of 56.5 per cent to $13.79 billion during the period, compared to $8.81 billion a year ago.

"Consequently, the share of non-smartphone electronics in total electronic goods exports increased from 39.7 per cent to 43.2 per cent, indicating a broadening of India's electronics export basket," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, exports of parts and accessories comprising mounted printed circuit boards increased from $63.3 million to $2.10 billion, registering growth of 3,219 per cent.Moreover, Singapore was the leading destination, with exports reaching $1.87 billion, followed by China at $111.5 million.